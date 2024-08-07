Brian Flanagan to become new Kildare football manager

Brian Flanagan has been named as the new Kildare football manager on a four-year term. Photograph: Laszlo Geczo/Inpho

Brian Flanagan is to become the new Kildare senior football manager on a four-year term.

The former Kildare player managed the county to All-Ireland under-20 glory in 2023, and also guided the Lilywhites to successive Leinster titles at that grade.

He was the front-runner to succeed Glenn Ryan as senior boss and Kildare officials have now confirmed Flanagan’s name will go before delegates for ratification at September’s county board meeting.

Aidan O’Rourke, Damien Hendy and Daryl Flynn will be among his backroom team.

“Kildare GAA is pleased to announce that Brian Flanagan will be proposed by the Management Committee as the new Kildare Senior Football Manager for a four-year term,” stated Kildare GAA.

“His nomination will be brought forward for ratification at the September County Board Meeting, scheduled for Tuesday, September 3rd.

“Kildare GAA extends its best wishes to Brian and his management team.”

Meanwhile, Kilkenny have confirmed Derek Lyng will remain the county’s senior hurling manager for the 2025 season.