Kieran McGeeney says vote last year on his position reinforced his support in Armagh

Kieran McGeeney says he does not look back on the vote over his future as Armagh manager last August as a difficult period – but rather a moment that confirmed he still had the support of clubs in the county.

McGeeney’s position was put to delegates last summer, but the clubs and executive committee came out strongly in support of the 2002 All-Ireland winning captain, with 46 in favour of him remaining for a 10th season and just 16 against.

“I wouldn’t call it difficult,” said McGeeney at Armagh’s All-Ireland final media night at The Carrickdale Hotel on Monday night.

“It was actually probably one of those moments that the vote reinforced. Whatever it was, 70 to 80 per cent of the clubs, voted for me. So, if anything, it was a good start to the year.

READ MORE

“I’ve been around football a long, long time, seen all of those things come and go. In terms of this year, I think I’m right in saying we have lost one game by a point, that was the league final. So to me, it’s been a fantastic year.

“Everybody says ‘you can’t close out tight games’ but Donegal and Monaghan end up winning in a penalty shoot-out and they can close out tight games? They can’t, they were just better at penalties than we were. So, I don’t buy that narrative.”

The Armagh team will return to hotel for their banquet on the night of the All-Ireland final.

It remains to be confirmed what colour jersey they will wear in the final, though it is expected to be orange. Armagh have togged out in orange in their three recent championship meetings against Galway – in 2022, 2023 and last month’s group game at Markievicz Park.

With Galway wearing maroon in those matches, Armagh’s all black strip – which they used against Kerry last weekend – could be deemed a clash of colours.

“They [the GAA] are very funny about that, don’t ask me why, you have to get special permission,” added McGeeney.

“We have two players with colour blindness, that’s an issue at different times, so when you have full block colours it can be an issue for two of them.”

On Sunday, Galway manager Pádraic Joyce mentioned he had sent a text to McGeeney on the night the sides had played out a draw in the group stages last month.

“He says ‘we’ll meet in the final.’ He actually predicted two or three things that have all [happened],” said McGeeney. “I have asked him who did he see winning the final but he hasn’t told me that one yet.”