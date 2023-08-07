McGeeney remains as Armagh football manager for 2024

Armagh manager Kieran McGeeney after defeat to Monaghan in the All-Ireland senior championship quarter-final in Croke Park on July 1st, 2023. Photograph: Ben Brady/Inpho

Kieran McGeeney will remain Armagh senior football manager for 2024 after receiving the support of club delegates at Monday night’s county board meeting to continue in the position for a 10th season.

The vote for McGeeney to stay at the helm was won by 46 votes to 16, and means Armagh’s 2002 All-Ireland winning captain will in 2024 be the longest serving intercounty boss of the same team. Mickey Harte has a longer unbroken record but during that time he has managed two counties – Tyrone and Louth.

“Following tonight’s county committee meeting club delegates have strongly supported and ratified Kieran McGeeney as senior county football manager for the 2024 season,” said Armagh GAA.

McGeeney was first appointed to the role in August 2014, having served as assistant to Paul Grimley during that year’s campaign. He was initially handed a five-year term.

READ MORE

Armagh’s last Ulster senior football championship triumph was in 2006. The Orchard County lost this year’s provincial final to Derry after a penalty shootout. Penalties followed them around during the summer and they exited the All-Ireland senior football championship after losing another shootout, this time to Monaghan in a quarter-final.

Meanwhile, Feargal Logan and Brian Dooher’s tenure as joint Tyrone managers is expected to be extended at Tuesday night’s county board meeting. The pair were initially appointed in November 2020 on a three-year term that took them to the end of the 2023 season. However, they have put their names forward to continue at the helm, and clubs in Tyrone are likely to back them to do so.

Tyrone won the All-Ireland senior football championship in 2021, but their form and results have been inconsistent since Logan and Dooher’s incredible maiden season in charge. Tyrone’s interest in the 2023 championship came to an end following a comprehensive defeat to Kerry in an All-Ireland quarter-final.