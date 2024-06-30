Kerry v Derry live updates: All-Ireland quarter-final

Peader Mogan fists over the bar to make put Donegal two points up in stoppage time at the end of the first half. A few minutes later Gallen scores a nice point off his left. That’s Donegal 0-11 Louth 0-8 at half-time then. Good game there.

Donegal’s Oisin Gallen and Bevan Duffy of Louth. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

Mulroy has his target from the placed ball as Donegal and Louth swap scores and it’s Donegal 0-9 Louth 0-8.

In the other quarter-final taking place in Croke Park, Louth are keeping with Donegal. Sam Mulroy and Craig Lennon just scored points to make it Donegal 0-7 Louth 0-6, Louth with the last three points. It’s 27 minutes gone there.

Hello and welcome to live coverage of the All-Ireland quarter-final between Derry and Kerry, live from Croke Park. After Dublin’s defeat to Galway last night, the Sam Maguire Cup is wide open and the winner of this clash will seriously fancy their chances. Kerry are favourites and any team with a player the quality of David Clifford will be difficult to beat, but Derry are the league champions and after a tough start to the championship, have rebounded and showed form by beating Mayo in the previous round on penalties. Kick-off is at 3.15pm.

Derry: Odhrán Lynch; Conor McCluskey, Chrissy McKaigue, Diarmuid Baker; Conor Doherty, Gareth McKinless, Eoin McEvoy; Conor Glass, Brendan Rogers; Ethan Doherty, Ciaran McFaul, Paul Cassidy; Eunan Mulholland, Shane McGuigan, Lachlan Murray. Subs: Ryan Scullion, Emmett Bradley, Declan Cassidy, Mark Doherty, Shea Downey, Ruairi Forbes, Donncha Gilmore, Niall Loughlin, Danny McDermott, Cormac Murphy, Niall Toner

Kerry: Shane Ryan; Paul Murphy, Jason Foley, Tom O’Sullivan; Brian Ó Beaglaoich, Tadhg Morley, Gavin White; Diarmuid O’Connor, Joe O’Connor; Tony Brosnan, Paudie Clifford, Dara Moynihan; David Clifford, Sean O’Shea, Paul Geaney. Subs: Shane Murphy, Dylan Casey, Cillian Burke, Mike Breen, Sean O’Brien, Adrian Spillane, Barry Dan O’Sullivan, Killian Spillane, Stephen O’Brien, Dylan Geaney, Graham O’Sullivan, Darragh Roche, Armin Heinrich