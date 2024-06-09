Champions Dublin set down early marker with eight-point win over Mayo

Champions Dublin got the defence of their TG4 All-Ireland senior championship off to a winning start on Sunday with a 1-10 to 0-5 victory over Mayo.

In their Group 4 opener at Parnell Park, the Sky Blues led by 0-5 to 0-2 at the break before a goal from captain Carla Rowe, after she was set up by Caoimhe O’Connor, sent the holders on their way to victory.

Also on Sunday, 2022 and 2023 runners-up Kerry had to settle for a draw in Ballybofey when Donegal’s Susanne White kicked a late equaliser in a 1-6 to 0-9 stalemate.

The sides were also level at the break at 1-3 to 0-6 with Donegal’s Caoimhe Keon getting the only goal of the match.

Cork struck for six goals in Portlaoise as they ousted Laois by 6-13 to 1-5 with Ava McAuliffe getting two goals and Katie Quirke, Hannah Looney, Daire Kiely and Rachel Leahy also finding the net.

On Saturday, Armagh’s impressive season continued as they defeated Meath by 3-9 to 1-14. A superb goal from Aoife McCoy saw the sides level at 1-4 to 0-7 at the interval and she also found the net after the break along with Niamh Coleman. Emma Duggan kicked 0-8 for Meath and midfielder Aoibhín Cleary got 1-1, but it wasn’t enough.

On Sunday, there were victories for Down, Clare, Roscommon and Tyrone in the All-Ireland Intermediate Championship.

Laoise Duffy got the goal as Down defeated Westmeath by 1-9 to 0-10 to book a place in the quarter-finals in Group 1, while Ailish Considine scored both goals in the opening 15 minutes as Clare defeated Offaly by 2-7 to 0-4 to secure a quarter-final spot in Group 2.

Aisling Hanly got two goals and Niamh Feeney, Aoife Gavin and Lauren Shanagher also scored goals as Roscommon ousted Antrim by 5-11 to 0-4, while Sorcha Gormley, Zoe Loughran and Chloe McCaffrey got the goals as Tyrone beat Wicklow.

And in Group A of the Junior Championship on Sunday, Carlow recorded their second win of the campaign with victory over London.

On Saturday, the 2024 All-Ireland U14 champions were crowned. Galway won the Platinum title, Derry claimed Gold honours, Offaly were victorious in the Silver Final, and the Bronze crown went to Antrim.

RESULTS

TG4 All-Ireland Senior Championship

Group 1: Armagh 3-9 Meath 1-14; Group 2: Donegal 1-6 Kerry 0-9; Group 3: Cork 6-13 Laois 1-5; Group 4: Dublin 1-10 Mayo 0-5.

TG4 All-Ireland Intermediate Championship

Group 1: Down 1-9 Westmeath 0-10; Group 2: Clare 2-7 Offaly 0-4; Group 3: Roscommon 5-11 Antrim 0-4; Group 4: Tyrone 3-11 Wicklow 0-5

TG4 All-Ireland Junior Championship

Group A: Carlow 5-15 London 1-6; Fermanagh P Derry P

All-Ireland U14 Finals

Platinum: Galway 4-15 Cavan 4-11; Gold: Derry 2-12 Armagh 2-10; Silver: Offaly 4-5 Donegal 2-6; Bronze: Antrim 5-10 Limerick 5-6