Cork retain Division Two status with storming finish against Meath

National Football League Division Two: Cork 1-15 Meath 1-11

Cork retained their Division Two status with a storming finish against Meath in which they scored the last seven points at Páirc Tailteann. Meath led by three after Mathew Costello’s 54th-minute goal but the Rebels outscored the Royals 0-8 to 0-1 over the remainder of the contest.

FIRST QUARTER (0-15 mins)

In a low-scoring opening quarter, Conor Corbett’s fifth-minute goal was the difference between the sides early on. A Cork sideline by Matty Taylor picked out Brian O’Driscoll and the Meath defence was wide open. O’Driscoll fed possession to Corbett and the Cork full forward slotted the ball beyond Seán Brennan. Eoghan Frayne kicked Meath’s only score in that opening period, tapping over a close-range free. Cork 1-0 Meath 0-1.

SECOND QUARTER (16mins-ht)

Cork continued to find gaps in the Meath defence over the remainder of the half but were unable to add a second goal – the closest they came was a Brian Hurley effort which was brilliantly blocked down by Donal Keogan. Both teams were guilty of misplaced passes throughout but the Rebels stretched their advantage to lead 1-4 to 0-3 by the 26th minute. But the Royals scored the last four points of the half – including two wonderful efforts by Frayne – to go in level at the turnaround. Cork 1-4 Meath 0-7

THIRD QUARTER (ht-50mins)

Meath failed to harness that momentum on the restart, with Cork instead seizing the initiative again in the early stages of the second half. Conor Corbett scored the first two points to edge the visitors back in front before Meath replied with a free from Mathew Costello and a third sweetly struck 45 of the afternoon from Seán Brennan. A nicely worked score by Seán Powter put Cork back in front in the 50th minute. Cork 1-7 Meath 0-9.

FOURTH QUARTER (51mins-ft)

Mathew Costello demonstrated outstanding aerial prowess to score 1-1 inside a whirlwind two-minute spell, his brilliantly taken 54th-minute goal handing Meath a 1-10 to 1-7 lead. But that major moment only seemed to spark Cork to life. Steven Sherlock and Ruairí Kinsella swapped scores but thereafter the Rebels seized total control and scored seven points without reply – including two from Sherlock and two from Luke Fahy. Cork 1-15 Meath 1-11.

CORK: Christopher Kelly; Kevin Flahive, Daniel O’Mahony, Tommy Walsh; Luke Fahy (0-2), Seán Meehan, Matty Taylor (0-1); Ian Maguire, Colm O’Callaghan; Seán Powter (0-1), Paul Walsh, Brian O’Driscoll (0-1); Chris Óg Jones (0-1), Conor Corbett (1-3), Brian Hurley (0-2). Subs: Ruairí Deane for Walsh (44 mins); Steven Sherlock (0-3, one free) for Hurley (48 mins); Mark Cronin (0-1) for Jones (55 mins); Killian O’Hanlon for O’Driscoll (55 mins); Eoghan McSweeney for Deane (65 mins)

MEATH: Seán Brennan (0-3, three 45s); Donal Keogan, Adam O’Neill, Brian O’Halloran; Ciarán Caufield, Darragh Campion, Seán Coffey; Cian McBride, Daithí McGowan; Cathal Hickey, Mathew Costello (1-2, one free), Jack O’Connor; Ruairí Kinsella (0-2), Shane Walsh (0-1), Eoghan Frayne (0-3, one free). Subs: Michael Murphy for Campion (27 mins); Danny Dixon for O’Connor (50 mins); Adam Mac Dónaill for Kinsella (56 mins); Diarmuid Moriarty for McBride (70 mins); Harry O’Higgins for Caufield (72 mins)

REFEREE: Thomas Murphy (Galway)