Final farewell for Down GAA footballing hero Dan McCartan

Family and friends attend the funeral of Down football legend Dan McCartan at the Church of the Immaculate Heart of Mary in Carryduff, Co Down. Photograph: Pacemaker

Dan McCartan, who was laid to rest on Wednesday at the age of 84, was a significant presence in Down football during a lifetime of service as a player, handballer, manager, mentor and administrator.

A member of one of football’s most distinguished families, he and brother Jim, who predeceased him in 2021, were big influences on the county’s memorable breakthrough in the 1960s.

Although Down have been back to the top in more recent decades — reaching the 2010 All-Ireland final under the management of Dan’s nephew James — the impact of the 1960s team cannot be overstated.

A modern football force in terms of fitness, tactics and approach, Down first won Ulster in 1959 and a year later would win the league and championship double, beating Kerry in both competitions and on both occasions bring the titles across the border for the first time.

READ MORE

Writing in these pages, Paddy Downey described a Down training session in All-Ireland week.

The Down GAA tribute noted that McCartan's death had 'robbed us of one of our greatest sons'. Photograph: Tommy Dickson/Inpho

“The thud of ball or colliding bodies, the staccato commands of coach or trainer, the puffs and pants of straining lungs … the tappity-tap of studded boots on concrete … the half-whispered comments of people who come to watch … all of these are the components of a team in training for an All-Ireland final

“A Down session has something more ― a pervasive atmosphere of professional expertise or something near enough to professionalism and yet within the bounds of the amateur code.”

The 1960 win over Cavan attracted a then-record for a league final of 49,451. This was followed by further records for All-Ireland finals, later that year against Kerry, 87,768, and in 1961 the figure that will presumably never be beaten, 90,556.

Dan McCartan started his career at centre back where he played in the early successes. In the 1960 All-Ireland semi-final replay win over Offaly, he was mentioned in dispatches with his brother, who would win two successive Footballer of the Year accolades at centre forward.

Offaly however had a fine attack and curtailing it was imperative.

“Everyone of the Down seven in defence was steady,” wrote PD Mehigan, “but Dan McCartan (brother to Jim) played particularly well”.

He is one of four Down players to hold the distinction of winning three All-Ireland medals. Joe Lennon, the 1968 captain predeceased him, leaving two exceptional forwards Seán O’Neill and Paddy Doherty, surviving.

By the third All-Ireland in 1968, again won against Kerry, McCartan had dropped to full back.

“I started in the county side as centre-half-back and stayed there for eight years before moving to full-back,” he told the late Micheál McGeary in 2003. “I enjoyed playing the two positions — it was fantastic to be involved and to be part of an era that is still talked about with such enthusiasm.”

He mastered the number three jersey to telling effect in that year’s league final — a prelude to another double — and his influence on the match was profound.

Built on the 1965 under-21 winners, opponents Kildare also had a formidable physical presence at full forward. Paddy Downey’s match report outlines the outcome.

“Dan McCartan, a third survivor of the grand slam team of the early sixties, also played an invaluable part in the victory by holding the huge Kildare captain Pa Connolly scoreless and indeed, almost totally devoid of possession.”

When his playing career ended — he and Seán O’Neill retired in 1975 after playing in 16 Ulster finals — Dan McCartan joined his brother Jim in overseeing senior success with an Ulster title in 1978.

He was also involved with under-age teams, mentoring the 1979 under-21 team that won the county’s first All-Ireland at the grade and serving as a selector with Peter McGrath’s team that won the 1987 All-Ireland minor title.

Those two under-age All-Irelands helped to bring through the 1991 and ‘94 senior successes under McGrath — teams that included the ‘91 captain Paddy O’Rourke and Greg Blaney, his own son Mark on the 1991 panel and nephew James, who was on both senior teams.

He later found time to help as an administrator while pursuing a busy dental practice in Belfast.

As the Down GAA tribute fittingly mourned: “His passing has robbed us of one of our greatest sons.”