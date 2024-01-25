Jerome Stack steps down as St Brigid’s manager after All-Ireland final defeat

Jerome Stack has stepped down as manager of St Brigid’s after the club’s defeat by Glen in last weekend’s All-Ireland final. He had been in charge of the team for the past two seasons and, according to the Roscommon Herald, had previously signalled his intention not to serve a third year.

The club was desperately unfortunate to lose the final having been the better team for most of the match before a late show of force from the Ulster champions wrest back control of the game. With an average age in the lower 20s, Brigid’s are expected to remain as contenders in the years to come.

A successor to Stack will be announced shortly and it is thought that former Galway hurling and Roscommon football manager, Anthony Cunningham, is likely to get the nod. Formerly manager of St Brigid’s, who he led to the 2006 Connacht title, Cunningham has been living in the Kiltoom area for a long time and his son, John, came on as a replacement last Sunday.

An All-Ireland winner with Galway’s hurlers in 1987 and ‘88, Anthony Cunningham is the only modern-day manager to have taken counties to provincial titles in both hurling (Galway, 2012) and football (Roscommon, 2018).

The club confirmed Stack’s decision on social media on Thursday.

“Jerome has brought a wealth of coaching knowledge and experience to our team which brought us on a brilliant journey this year and saw our players bring that level of performance to Croke Park last Sunday We know the players will benefit greatly in the future from Jerome’s time with St Brigid’s and his driven and meticulous work ethic.

“St Brigid’s executive would sincerely like to thank Jerome for all his hard work, dedication and commitment to the club as manager.

“We would also like to extend our thanks to Jerome’s management and backroom team for their dedication over the past two years.

“Wishing Jerome the very best of luck in his future endeavours.”