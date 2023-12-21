Fermanagh’s Ultan Kelm: “It’s not a closed door ... I would love to give a rattle to Aussie Rules’

Fermanagh's Ultan Kelm gets the ball away despite the attentions of Derry's Christopher McKaigue in this year's Ulster SFC quarter-final. Photograph: Laszlo Geczo/Inpho

The expectation was that, by now, Ultan Kelm would have made his mark in the AFL with Fremantle.

Confirming the Fermanagh man’s recruitment back in October 2021, the club’s head of player personnel described Kelm, who had returned “off the charts” data in athletic trials, including a 2.8 second 20-metre sprint, as a “really good athlete” who was “incredibly motivated”.

Weeks later, however, a follow-up announcement appeared on the club’s website stating that they had come to an agreement to delay Kelm’s arrival.

The Erne Gaels talent had suffered a recurrence of a hip injury and, according to the club, a revised plan was put in place to allow him to recover at home before trialling again for a “permanent move and Category B listing for 2023″.

Two years later, he is still in Fermanagh and last week celebrated his 24th birthday on the day they launched the Bank of Ireland Dr McKenna Cup competition. Kelm attended the launch and gave his own take on an intriguing courtship between himself and the AFL, which has been going on for almost five years.

“It was 2019 that I first came on the radar,” said Kelm. “I did the [draft] combine in Dublin, the European AFL combine, and from that there was just a series of unfortunate events. Covid halted it a couple of times, I was supposed to go out on trial. Then I actually signed a contract in December 2021 with Fremantle but injury postponed that and it takes us to here, and I’m still here.”

Kelm reported that contact between himself and Fremantle has now dropped off. “No contact at the minute,” he said. That is clearly a disappointment because while he has established himself as a central player for Fermanagh in attack, and is enjoying his role as a full-time Games Promotion Officer, he has unfulfilled ambitions relating to the AFL.

“It’s not a closed door from my end,” he said. “It’s an opportunity that I would love to give a rattle to if the opportunity did arise.

“Once you hit 19 I think that’s nearly old to be going out there. But from my end, I’d like to think I’ve got experience. I’ve had an AFL ball in my hand for the last couple of years so I am not going out completely raw to it.”

Ultan Kelm at the AFL draft combine in UCD's Belfield, in Dublin, in 2019. Photograph: Bryan Keane/Inpho

Kelm’s genuine love for the oval-ball game is apparent. Many recruits from the GAA have little or no interest in the AFL until they pitch up at a trial or combine. Kelm has kept on top of his skills, in the event that a move to Australia does materialise.

“To be honest, from my end, it was just a pure interest in it from when I picked up the Sherrin [ball] for the first time, it was a really satisfying kick and I thought it actually brought on my GAA kicking,” he said.

Kelm’s sprint time in testing was only bettered by former Kerry underage star Deividas Uosis, who signed with Brisbane Lions in 2020.

His athleticism hasn’t gone to waste, as he started all of this year’s National League games for Fermanagh and impressed in attack as they secured promotion to Division Two.

With confirmation recently that the Jones brothers, Conall and Ryan, will not be available for 2024, along with experienced attacker Seán Quigley, Kelm’s quality and leadership will be needed more than ever.

They mightn’t admit it around Fermanagh but if his AFL move never happens, they’ll be happy enough to keep him.

“Ach yeah, I suppose you want to have all your best players playing at home,” said Kelm. “To be fair, the response from Fermanagh has been that if you get the opportunity, go and take it. There wouldn’t be many people who would turn that opportunity down.”

With Kelm on-board, Fermanagh manager Kieran Donnelly will be hopeful of holding on to their Division Two status in 2024. Winning a first game in the Ulster championship since 2018 will be a big target for every Fermanagh player too. Kelm, who debuted in 2019, has never won a provincial championship game.

“In 2018, I was in the squad but I wasn’t playing that year,” he said. “We got to the Ulster final but Donegal beat us. You don’t want that gap since then to get any bigger. You are trying to close that gap to the top teams. We’re in Division Two now so all we can do is take it year on year and try to close that gap.”