Cork’s All-Ireland camogie winners cheered home as success sweet after ‘some tough days’

The Cork team celebrate their All-Ireland success as they lift the O’Duffy Cup at the homecoming in front of thousands of fans in Cork city centre. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

Cork was a sea of red as the triumphant All-Ireland-winning senior camogie team arrived in to Mallow station and then Kent Station in the city for their homecoming on Monday evening.

Thousands of supporters greeted the O’Duffy Cup-winning camogie panel who had suffered heartbreak in recent years with narrow losses in two successive finals.

The Cork team lost the All-Ireland final by a single point last year and were runners-up again in 2021 when they were beaten by a margin of three points.

Cork captain Amy O’Connor was taken aback by the rapturous reception afforded to the players who went on an open top bus down the main thoroughfare of Patrick Street in the city, on to the Grand Parade and then to the Imperial Hotel.

“It’s absolutely unbelievable. This is such a proud day for me and for every player on the panel. We have had some tough days so that makes the victory all the more special.”

Cork captain Amy O’Connor and vice-captain Meabh Cahalane with the O'Duffy Cup as the victorious Cork squad arrive into Kent Station in Cork. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

The victorious Cork team greeted by fans as they arrive at The Imperial Hotel following the open bus trip through the city centre. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

The hat-trick hero left no stone unturned when it came to getting her hands on the cup. O’Connor admits to having a list as long as her arm of prematch superstitions including looking at a picture of two magpies just before a game.

“That might be a bit of a mad one. There are some things you can control and some things you can’t control. It’s probably a silly one but it is something I do.”

Lord mayor of Cork Cllr Kieran McCarthy described the team as being the “pride” of the city and county arising from their powerful athleticism which saw them beat Waterford by 19 points.

Cork Camogie chair Mairead O’Donovan thanked the supporters for turning out in such large numbers.

“We hugely appreciate you coming out to support our phenomenal champions.”

Angie Lee, mother of Cork goalkeeper Amy Lee, said the team were “great role models” for local girls.

Cork fans at the homecoming of the All-Ireland senior camogie champions. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

Meanwhile, the first Waterford team to reach an All-Ireland camogie final in 78 years received a warm welcome from the crowds in The Mall in the city at their homecoming on Monday afternoon.

Mayor of Waterford Cllr Joe Conway said the team should be very proud of their achievements.

“They have swept us along with the excitement and passion for their game, their city and their county. The culmination of determination, passion and true grit got Waterford to its first All-Ireland final in 78 years. The teams’ performances throughout the championship were inspiring,” he said.