Champions Cork lead way with 12 camogie All Star nominations

Cork's Saoirse McCarthy and Fiona Keating lift the Sean O’Duffy Cup in Croke Park, August 2024. Photograph: Ben Brady/Inpho

All-Ireland senior camogie champions Cork lead the way with 12 players nominated for a PwC All Star.

Beaten All-Ireland finalists Galway have 11 players nominated for a camogie All Star – with Tipperary (7), Dublin (4) and Waterford (2) completing the list of 36.

The shortlist for senior camogie Player of the Year includes Cork duo Saoirse McCarthy and Laura Hayes, and Galway’s Aoife Donohue.

At the intermediate grade, Cork’s Lauren Homan and Emma Flanagan are up for Player of the Year, along with Kilkenny’s Danielle Morrissey.

READ MORE

Laois pair Clodagh Tynan and Aimee Collier join Tipperary’s Jenny Grace as nominees for the junior accolade.

The award ceremony will be held in Dublin on November 15th.

Camogie All Star Nominees

Goalkeepers: Amy Lee (Cork), Sarah Healy (Galway), Brianna O’Regan (Waterford).

Defenders: Pamela Mackey, Izzy O’Regan, Laura Hayes, Hannah Looney, Laura Treacy (all Cork), Dervla Higgins, Rachael Hanniffy, Róisín Black, Ciara Hickey, Áine Keane (all Galway), Eimear Loughman, Caoimhe Maher (both Tipperary), Emma O’Byrne, Claire Gannon (both Dublin).

Midfields: Aoife Healy, Ashling Thompson (both Cork), Aoife Donohue, Niamh Kilkenny (both Galway), Karin Blair (Tipperary).

Forwards: Saoirse McCarthy, Amy O’Connor, Orlaith Cahalane, Katrina Mackey (all Cork), Carrie Dolan, Niamh McPeake, Niamh Mallon (all Galway), Róisín Howard, Clodagh McIntyre, Karen Kennedy, Eimear McGrath (all Tipperary), Aisling Gannon, Aisling Maher (both Dublin), Beth Carton (Waterford).