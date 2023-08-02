Tony McEntee to stay with Sligo footballers for a fourth year

Former Armagh footballer Tony McEntee will remain at the helm in Sligo next season. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

Tony McEntee will remain as Sligo senior football manager for 2024.

It will be the Armagh native’s fourth year at the helm in the Yeats County. Sligo had an encouraging 2023 season during which they claimed the Division Four National League title and advanced to the round-robin stages of the All-Ireland senior football championship.

Following a review of the campaign, McEntee and the Sligo County Board have agreed to activate the option of an additional one year to his term, where he will again be joined by Joe Keane as assistant manager.

Sligo chairman Sean Carroll said: “The review was very thorough and detailed. We want to thank both the management and the players for their time and thoughts.

“Between us all we recognise that to progress further requires improving every aspect of the team’s work, on and off the field – our standards have to be higher.

“The work of the past number of weeks has focused on getting everyone involved aligned and working together well ahead of the start of next season. We are pleased to have that all tied down ahead of the start of the club championship in three weeks’ time.”

Paul Henry will also be continuing as Sligo Under-20 football manager.