Ken McGrath named as new Waterford under-20s hurling manager

Ken McGrath is to become the next Waterford under-20 hurling manager.

McGrath will front a Waterford dream-team management ticket that includes Dan Shanahan, Kevin Moran and Andy Moloney.

They will be put forward for ratification on a two-year term at the next meeting of the Waterford County Board.

Waterford lost all four of their Munster under-20 championship games this season and finished bottom of the provincial table. Their last appearance in a provincial under-20 final was when they won the title back in 2016.

It is hoped former Waterford captain McGrath can improve the fortunes of the county at the under-20 grade. Davy Fitzgerald is to remain on as senior hurling manager for 2024.