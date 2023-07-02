LIVE All-Ireland football quarter-finals: Dublin v Mayo

All-Ireland SFC quarter-finals:

Derry 1-12 Cork 1-8, FT

Dublin 1-4 Mayo 0-8, 26 mins

26 mins: How good a game is O’Donoghue having? Durcan plays it into O’Donoghue who just takes one look and straight over. Five points in the game already! Here is one of his scores:

Ryan O'Donoghue finishes off a nice passage of play with a point to put Mayo in front. pic.twitter.com/golFS9TIWP — The GAA (@officialgaa) July 2, 2023

Small wins quite a soft free for Dublin which is scored well by Costello.

24 mins: Tommy Conroy runs at the Dublin defence, McCarthy given a yellow card for a cynical foul. O’Shea scores the free on his left. Mayo back in front.

21 mins: Reape finds O’Donoghue from the kickout and he hits a brilliant point, he’s had a fine game so far. Exciting start to this one, we’re all level again. More scored in 20 minutes of this one than the first half of Cork and Derry.

18 mins: GOAL FOR DUBLIN! Long ball in, Basquel catches, turns under pressure, drills it low under Reape. Clinical finish. Earlier there was great direct football by Mayo, O’Donoghue with a long ball to O’Shea who catches and lays off to Conroy to score. Conroy scores another point then from the kickout. All happening!

16 mins: Another point for Mayo, from a free by O’Donoghue. Some good pressure by Mayo so far, this is a higher quality and higher speed affair than the earlier match.

13 mins: Super skill by Cormac Costello, turns two defenders to make space for himself and gets the shot away for his second point of the game.

10 mins: Ball played in well to Basquel who takes on O’Hora, beats him well and puts over the bar for a good point. Flynn for Mayo claims a mark after a good foot pass but misses the chance.

8 mins: Cormac Costello gets Dublin’s first point of the game, nice point from an angle off his left. Another miss by Dublin before Mayo go up the pitch with two good passes and O’Donoghue sticks it over. Smooth attacking football by Mayo.

5 mins: Another miss by Dublin, into the keeper’s hands. Dubs do it again and yet to score. Check out the match report from the Derry game: Derry advance to semi-final after victory in slow-motion at expense of Cork. Ian O’Riordan writes: “The game only briefly caught fire, with a goal for either side in the space of a minute, but the Ulster champions ground out a deserved win.”

2 mins: Early free for Mayo, O’Donoghue sticks it over. Dublin’s first attack of the day is a wide by Con O’Callaghan.

Four changes on the Dublin team: David Byrne, Eoin Murchan, Cormac Costello and Paul Mannion all start! Sam Callinan in for Mayo.

So no Kilkenny or McCaffrey for the Dubs.

Mayo (SFC v Dublin): Colm Reape, Jack Coyne, David McBrien, Padraig O’Hora, Paddy Durcan, Stephen Coen, Eoghan McLaughlin, Matthew Ruane, Diarmuid O’Connor, Sam Callinan, Jack Carney, Jordan Flynn, Aidan O’Shea, Tommy Conroy, Ryan O’Donoghue. Subs: Rory Byrne, Jason Doherty, James Carr, Enda Hession, Conor Loftus, Fionn McDonagh, Darren McHale, Donnagha McHugh, Kevin McLoughlin, Cillian O’Connor, Bob Tuohy.

Dublin (SFC v Mayo): Stephen Cluxton, David Byrne, Michael Fitzsimons, Lee Gannon, James McCarthy, John Small, Eoin Murchan, Brian Fenton, Brian Howard, Paul Mannion, Seán Bugler, Niall Scully, Cormac Costello, Con O’Callaghan, Colm Basquel. Subs: Evan Comerford, Daire Newcombe, Paddy Small, Craig Dias, Tom Lahiff, Seán MacMahon, Ciarán Kilkenny, Eoin Murchan, Cian Murphy, Lorcan O’Dell, Dean Rock.

Jack McCaffrey and Paul Mannion are still waiting to hit centre stage on Dublin revival tour, writes Gordon Manning ahead of today’s game. McCaffrey was to start today for the first time in seven weeks but ends up on the with Mannion a late addition to the team. Both players have shown glimpses of their talent but injury issues continue to frustrate.

[ Jack McCaffrey and Paul Mannion still waiting to hit centre stage on Dublin revival tour ]

Man of the match is Gareth McKinless: “Any day you get to grace this pitch is a great day. These days you can’t put into perspective what it means to play at Croke Park. We are just glad to get another chance here next time.”

Goal for Derry! - Conor Doherty finishes calmly to restore Derry's four point lead less than a minute after Cork's goal. pic.twitter.com/8q59v61Jmr — The GAA (@officialgaa) July 2, 2023

Next up, it’s Dublin against Mayo at 4pm! Stay tuned.

73 mins: McSweeney scores a nice point for Cork but too little too late. A hail Mary ball into the box is blocked by Derry. A 45 is lobbed in and punched away and the referee blows the whistle!

FULL-TIME: Derry 1-12 Cork 1-8

Derry are through to the semi-finals for the second year in a row. A Maguire goal gave Cork hope but it was immediately cancelled out by a Doherty goal within a minute. From that point onwards Derry were in control in a low-scoring game. Not a classic but job done by the Ulster champions.

70 mins: Penalty for Derry! McGuigan turns Matty Taylor inside out and through on goal he fouls which seemed a black card but anyway not that it matters too much at this stage. The penalty is saved though by Micheál Aodh Martin, who will keep the score down.

67 mins: O’Callaghan wins the kickout well, ball comes to Óg Jones who pulls his shot wide. Another big score by Rogers, who ups a gear the last few minutes, well taken point puts Derry five ahead.

63 mins: Rogers with a great bit of acceleration and then straight over the bar, great play by the midfielder. Cork launch one into the square but Lynch catches easily.

60 mins: Great point by O’Callaghan on his left from distance moves Cork within three points again with 10 minutes to go.

56 mins: Sub Óg Jones scores for Cork, Lynch the Derry keeper almost saved it from going over but over the bar. Watch the Cork goal by Rory Maguire:

Goal for Cork! - Rory Maguire scores his first ever championship goal to close the gap to one. pic.twitter.com/2r1rMsfbHT — The GAA (@officialgaa) July 2, 2023

53 mins: McGuigan scores a free, that’s 1-1 after Cork’s goal. And then another goal chance for Derry, Conor Doherty with a similar opportunity as his earlier goal but is blocked then kicks it wide.

49 mins: GOAL FOR CORK! Long ball in and Corbett passes to Rory Maguire who confidently punches the ball into the net.

Then GOAL FOR DERRY! Derry attack, Doherty dummies and then slots it past the keeper.

Not much happening and then it all kicks off!

44 mins: Maguire hits the post as Cork may rue some of these misses. Derry counter and McKinless is pushed in the back and clearly fouled. McGuigan converts the free.

41 mins: Ciaran McFaul runs down the wing and turns nicely to put the ball over the bar and give Derry a three-point lead. Cork going for goals, they win the kickout and O’Driscoll runs for the goal but he pulls it well wide.

37 mins: Early goal chance for Cork from the throw-in, Matty Taylor runs towards goal, fists it in and Rogers gets an important interception. Derry get the first point of the half through Loughlin. O’Hanlon pulls his hamstring, unlikely to continue.

37 mins: Another point for Cork, important end to the half for them as O’Donovan fists it over for another score.

Half-time: Derry 0-6 Cork 0-5

Not a classic there, cagey in a similar way to Armagh against Monaghan yesterday. It looked like Derry were exerting control but two points in the last few minutes of the half from Cork leave it all to play for in the second half. Probably the pick of the scores from play was this by Cassidy:

Derry's lead is increased to three with a fine point by Paul Cassidy who puts over his second. pic.twitter.com/amymvj8LWy — The GAA (@officialgaa) July 2, 2023

35 mins: Cork’s patient play perhaps too slow today, each time allowing the whole Derry team to get back. They look a little clueless in creating. Sherlock finally takes a shot, which goes out for a 45. Sherlock scores again. That 45 prowess is keeping Cork in it.

32 mins: Cork struggling to convert the half-chances they get against the Derry defensive wall. O’Hanlon puts two wide. Derry miss a few also, two into the keeper’s hands.

27 mins: A second point for Doherty for Derry, really clinical today on the counter. A patient build-up finally pays off for Cork as Deane gets through and fists it over the bar.

24 mins: Derry are rock solid defensively so far, no surprises there as Cork struggle to find any gaps. Kevin O’Donovan tries a shot from the wing but swings it wide. Only two points in 24 minutes for the Rebel County.

21 mins: Paul Cassidy with an explosive piece of play to get another score for Derry, as there is a Roy Keane sighting in the crowd. He then scores a second in a row from an acute angle, great score.

18 mins: Derry are a well-drilled team, move together in defence and attack and Ethan Doherty gets Derry’s first point from play, good point. Sherlock gets inside for Cork and runs to the square, tries to fist it over but is caught by McKinless. Another decent Cork goal chance, Corbett with a great chance to play O’Mahony in with the handpass but overhit. Wins a 45, which Sherlock scores superbly right over the middle of the posts.

14 mins: More patient build-up for Derry, Ian Maguire runs forward but kicks high in air and is easily dealt with by Derry. Terrible high tackle by Shanley on Gareth McKinless, certain yellow card. McGuigan scores from in front of the posts and Derry take the lead.

9 mins: A pattern so far of Cork having the ball for a long time and Derry sitting back, waiting to counter. A sloppy pass by Cork and Derry counter, McGuigan wins a free and converts for Derry’s first point of the match.

5 mins: Glass wins the ball in midfield and is fouled, but Cork turn over and quickly counter through O’Driscoll. Cork get the first point of the match through O’Callaghan.

3 mins: Some three minutes of possession by Cork before they play into the square and falls into Steven Sherlock under pressure who just hits it wide.

For Derry, Niall Toner comes in for Benny Heron. For Cork, Conor Corbett comes in for Eoghan McSweeney.

Cork (SFC v Derry): Micheál Aodh Martin, Maurice Shanley, Rory Maguire, Tommy Walsh, Kevin O’Donovan, Daniel O’Mahony, Matty Taylor, Colm O’Callaghan, Ian Maguire, Brian O’Driscoll, Ruairí Deane, Killian O’Hanlon, Sean Powter, Steven Sherlock, Conor Corbett. Subs: Patrick Doyle, Cian Kiely, Tom Clancy, Darragh Cashman, Paul Walsh, Chris Óg Jones, Eoghan Mc Sweeney, John O’Rourke, Mark Cronin, Brian Hurley, Fionn Herlihy.

Derry (SFC v Cork): Odhran Lynch, Christopher McKaigue, Eoin McEvoy, Conor McCluskey, Conor Doherty, Gareth McKinless, Padraig McGrogan, Conor Glass, Brendan Rogers, Niall Toner, Paul Cassidy, Ethan Doherty, Ciaran McFaul, Shane McGuigan, Niall Loughlin. Subs: Thomas Mallon, Declan Cassidy, Benny Heron, Shea Downey, Lachlan Murray, Ben McCarron, Paul McNeill, Padraig Cassidy, Conleth McGuckian, Mark Doherty, Diarmuid Baker

Some news ahead of the matches today, Hawkeye will not be used after a data error as you may remember from a Michéal Bannigan shot in extra time for Monaghan against Armagh yesterday.

An important player for Derry today will no doubt be Conor Glass, who is confident the Ulster team will go all the way. As Gordon Manning writes, “It is no coincidence Derry’s trajectory has been on an upward curve since Glass made the decision to discontinue his Aussie Rules career and return home to Derry in late 2020. His game-smarts and leadership in the middle third have been instrumental in reigniting the county’s footballers.”

[ Conor Glass confident Derry have the ability to go all the way this season ]

The lack of drama in Derry’s campaign may be a disadvantage, writes Ciarán Murphy. “Dublin and Derry’s wobble, if or when it comes, will now be fatal – and that simple fact must be weighing on them, ever so slightly. The relatively serene sailing conditions for the likes of Dublin and Derry up to this point could be looked on as a major disadvantage going into this weekend.”

[ Football championship: Lack of drama in Dublin and Derry campaigns may be a disadvantage ]

The 1993 All-Ireland was the last time Cork and Derry played in the championship. Anthony Davis recalls what went wrong for Cork on the day, and his sending off. Davis came in with a mistimed shoulder on Dermot Heaney. “I said I’ll shoulder him over the side-line and mistimed it a bit, not by much. I was expecting a booking but I got sent off and we lost the game. That’s it. I’ve never gone back and watched it.” Seán Moran’s interview:

[ A melancholy Derry air for Davis’s otherwise happy football life and times ]

A video of the 1993 All-Ireland final between Derry and Cork:

Hello and welcome to live coverage of the All-Ireland SFC quarter-finals: Derry against Cork (1.45pm) and Dublin against Mayo (4pm), both taking place in Croke Park. Kerry and Monaghan are already through to the semi-finals after a dramatic day of football yesterday. After the two matches, there will be a draw for the semi-finals to watch out for also.

Cork (SFC v Derry): Micheál Aodh Martin, Maurice Shanley, Rory Maguire, Tommy Walsh, Kevin O’Donovan, Daniel O’Mahony, Matty Taylor, Colm O’Callaghan, Ian Maguire, Brian O’Driscoll, Ruairí Deane, Killian O’Hanlon, Sean Powter, Steven Sherlock, Eoghan Mc Sweeney. Subs: Patrick Doyle, Cian Kiely, Tom Clancy, Darragh Cashman, Paul Walsh, Chris Óg Jones, Conor Corbett, John O’Rourke, Mark Cronin, Brian Hurley, Fionn Herlihy.

Derry (SFC v Cork): Odhran Lynch, Christopher McKaigue, Eoin McEvoy, Conor McCluskey, Conor Doherty, Gareth McKinless, Padraig McGrogan, Conor Glass, Brendan Rogers, Benny Heron, Paul Cassidy, Ethan Doherty, Ciaran McFaul, Shane McGuigan, Niall Loughlin. Subs: Thomas Mallon, Declan Cassidy, Niall Toner, Shea Downey, Lachlan Murray, Ben McCarron, Paul McNeill, Padraig Cassidy, Conleth McGuckian, Mark Doherty, Diarmuid Baker

Mayo (SFC v Dublin): Colm Reape, Jack Coyne, David McBrien, Padraig O’Hora, Paddy Durcan, Stephen Coen, Eoghan McLaughlin, Matthew Ruane, Diarmuid O’Connor, Jason Doherty, Jack Carney, Jordan Flynn, Aidan O’Shea, Tommy Conroy, Ryan O’Donoghue. Subs: Rory Byrne, Sam Callinan, James Carr, Enda Hession, Conor Loftus, Fionn McDonagh, Darren McHale, Donnagha McHugh, Kevin McLoughlin, Cillian O’Connor, Bob Tuohy.

Dublin (SFC v Mayo): Stephen Cluxton, Daire Newcombe, Michael Fitzsimons, Lee Gannon, James McCarthy, John Small, Jack McCaffrey, Brian Fenton, Brian Howard, Ciarán Kilkenny, Seán Bugler, Niall Scully, Paddy Small, Con O’Callaghan, Colm Basquel. Subs: Evan Comerford, David Byrne, Cormac Costello, Craig Dias, Tom Lahiff, Seán MacMahon, Paul Mannion, Eoin Murchan, Cian Murphy, Lorcan O’Dell, Dean Rock.