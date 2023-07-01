LIVE All-Ireland football quarter-finals: Armagh v Monaghan

All-Ireland SFC Quarter-finals

Kerry 2-18 Tyrone 0-12, FT

Armagh 0-5 Monaghan 0-4, 24 mins

24 mins: Bannigan handpasses it quickly to Mohan who gets in front of his man to turn and strokes over the bar. Armagh then win a free from the restart, O’Neill curls one in from 40 metres from the ground. Super kick.

22 mins: Good hard running by O’Neill and lays off to Óg Burns who wins the free, O’Neill converts. Great field by Ciaran Mackin and kick it positively forward, quick hands off by Duffy and Murmin scores to give Armagh the lead.

17 mins: Another point for Monaghan. McCarron looking lively, takes a very good long-range shot but hits the post. Mohan catches it and punches it over. Yellow card for Forker for a tussle off the ball.

15 mins: Forker kicks the ball into the square, Beggan wins it but crowded out and Monaghan can’t keep hold of it. Lavelle fouls and O’Neill hits the post from the free. Armagh win it and get another free, which O’Neill puts over this time.

12 mins: Blanket defence central here, both teams packing the defence. Good turnover by O’Hanlon after an Armagh counter. Then McCarron gets the ball on the wing and hits a beautiful point from the left-hand side. Monaghan go ahead!

10 mins: First point for Monaghan, wing-back Conor McCarthy from distance with a great score. Earlier McCabe’s shot went into Beggan’s hands.

6 mins: Sloppy pass by Beggan after he came out to support the attack. Stefan Campbell though misses a good opportunity after a number of passes. Another wide for Monaghan, from Jack McCarron who are yet to score.

2 mins: Early point for Armagh, Aidan Forker with a nice point straight over the bar. Early wide from Monaghan, Bannigan after a bit of possession.

A change to the Armagh team, Joe McElroy comes in for Conor Turbitt, Jarly Og Burns for Callum Cumiskey. A change for Monaghan as Darren Hughes comes in for Ryan O’Toole.

Monaghan (SFC v Armagh): Rory Beggan, Darren Hughes, Kieran Duffy, Karl O’Connell, Conor Boyle, Conor McCarthy, Karl Gallagher, Killian Lavelle, Stephen O’Hanlon, Michéal Bannigan, Ryan McAnespie, Jack McCarron, Gary Mohan, Dessie Ward. Subs: Darren McDonnell, Kieran Hughes, Conor McManus, Sean Jones, Ryan O’Toole, Shane Carey, Kevin Loughran, Fintan Kelly, Darragh McElearney, Francie Hughes, Colm Lennon

Armagh (SFC v Monaghan): Ethan Rafferty, Paddy Burns, Aaron McKay, Aidan Forker, Conor O’Neill, Greg McCabe, Jarly Óg Burns, Ciaran Mackin, Ben Crealey, Jason Duffy, Rory Grugan, Stefan Campbell, Joe McElroy, Rian O’Neill, Andrew Murmin. Subs: Shea Magill, Conor Turbitt, Jemar Hall, Justin Kieran, Oisín Conaty, Shane McPartlan, Barry McCambridge, Ross McQuillan, Connaire Mackin, Tiernan Kelly.

Armagh and Monaghan rivalry is a competitive affair devoid of emnity, writes Malachy Clerkin. Unlike rivals Tyrone and Cavan, Monaghan don’t hold the same grudges against Armagh and vice versa. The two neighbouring counties are very much intertwined, with the two communities mixing often.

For Monaghan something needs to change. They’ve never won a straight knock-out game at this stage of the championship — in six games they’ve lost to Tyrone three times, Dublin twice and Kerry once. They made it through the Super-8s in 2018 by beating Galway and Kildare but when it comes to one-off, do-or-die, they’ve invariably died rather than done.

David Clifford speaks on GAAGO: “We played Tyrone a few years ago and we had 33 turnovers in the game, can’t win with that. Today we only had four, that was a big reason we won today.

On that great moment for the Kerry second goal:

“I didn’t have a great day with the kicking, so nice to have something come off.”

Michael Murphy says “you do that every day, do you?” A nice bit of laughter between Clifford and the panel. The moment again:

Next up: Monaghan against Armagh at 6pm! Stay tuned.

FULL-TIME: Kerry 2-18 Tyrone 0-12

Authoritative performance by Kerry at Croke Park today. Dominant against Tyrone in defence and attack. A big amount of turnovers as they strangled Tyrone’s scoring threats, then their forwards were purring. Cliffords, O’Shea, Spillane, while midfielder Diarmuid O’Connor was man of the match. Good luck to whoever is playing them next after that performance.

73 mins: Man of the match O’Connor nearly scores another goal, but belts it over the bar. Some mercy on Tyrone. Watch this piece of magic from David Clifford in the build-up:

One more Sean O’Shea free off the ground for the road. Some 1-5 on the day. A red card for Paudie Clifford and Conor Meyler for off-the-ball antics. Second yellows for them both.

More exhibition stuff from David Clifford, nearly scores a cracker but great save by Morgan.

69 mins: Point for McCurry from a free. But a few moments later he is very lucky to avoid a red with a punch into the chest of O’Sullivan. Darragh Canavan scores another one for Tyrone. Diarmuid O’Connor wins man of the match.

64 mins: A simply fantastic performance by Kerry today, that will surely make them favourites for the All-Ireland. Stephen O’Brien with a point now from the bench.

61 mins: GOAL FOR KERRY! Ooh that was good by Kerry. Clifford with two players on him, the ball about to go out of play and ingenuity to hit a perfect pass to Brosnan. Two on two, pass to O’Shea who round the keeper and finishes it off. Brilliant. Magic by Clifford. McShane scores another for Tyrone.

58 mins: Kerry winning all the one-on-one battles. O’Shea wins the ball inside and lays off for Clifford to score. Donnelly gets a bit of space on the wing and drills one over. You’d think too little too late for Tyrone.

55 mins: Tyrone finally get their first point of the half after 20 minutes from a free from McCurry. Sub McShane makes an immediate impact with another point, but they’re nine points behind.

52 mins: GOAL FOR KERRY! Dancing feet of O’Connor. Midfielder dummies on defender, hits around the other and past the keeper. A thrashing. Still no score from Tyrone this half. They look out of sorts and it’s game over, with 20 minutes left.

47 mins: Must be said, some superb defending by Kerry today. Strangling Tyrone in a way that would be more typically associated with classic Tyrone teams. Some 15 turnovers by Kerry today. McGeary and Ruarí Canavan off for Tyrone. Kerry go for goal to put a cherry on top of their 10 minute dominance, low shot by Geary is well saved by Morgan. The 45 is a mammoth kick by O’Shea and over the bar.

44 mins: Another point for Kerry, a little too easy for the Kingdom. Spillane this time. Game slipping away from Tyrone. Darragh Canavan wins the ball inside and plays into the square with a fist pass but Shane Ryan gathers. Kerry then punish Tyrone as Sean O’Shea gets his third point of the match.

38 mins: First attack of the half, long ball in and free given. Clifford converts. Jack Barry slightly fortunate to avoid a red perhaps after a heavy tackle. Tyrone’s free though is kicked into the keeper’s hands. Clifford is then fouled and Seán O’Shea scores from in front of the post. Five-point lead now.

35 mins +2: Two minutes stoppage time at the end of the half. Possession for Tyrone for two to three minutes but they could not find a gap. Peter Harte goes for a potshot from distance but goes wide. Advantage Kerry.

Half-time: Kerry 0-9 Tyrone 0-6

High-quality game so far. Kerry well deserving of their lead but Tyrone are competing well and far from out of it, particularly if they can get the ball to the Canavans. Kerry’s forwards have been good as expected but they will be especially pleased with how they have turned over the ball. This point from Ruairí Canavan has been the pick of the bunch so far:

34 mins: Paudie Clifford wins a free and brother David sticks it over. Good spell for Kerry as they go three points clear.

31 mins: Good high fielding by Jack Barry and plays it into Clifford who is fouled. He scores the free. Conor Meyler runs at the defence and wins a free. Was a tricky one with the swirling wind though and McCurry kicks into the keeper’s hands. Great interplay by Kerry and Diarmuid O’Connor shimmies the defence and kicks it over with the left over the bar.

28 mins: The sun comes out at Croke Park as Mattie Donnelly hits the post. A slight lull in the game before Ruarí Canavan is fouled and wins a free in. McCurry converts to level the scores.

22 mins: More magic from the Canavans! Ruarí Canavan completely sells the defender with a fake shot and then drills over the point. Great flair from the Tyrone man. Kerry respond with Paudie Clifford making space for himself and kicking over. Some great forward play today so far.

20 mins: Tom O’Sullivan, encouraged by his last shot tries another but pushes it wide. Tyrone win the kickout and McGeary kicks it wide also. A long period of possession for Tyrone and Darragh Canavan goes for the posts and great point into the wind. Tyrone back within one.

16 mins: McCurry scores a free to get Tyrone’s second point of the day. Michael O’Neill is booked. Then a good passage of play by both teams, Tom O’Sullivan launches a long-distance shot over the bar. Ruari Canavan with a good point for Tyrone.

12 mins: Morgan kicks a long free for Tyrone but it drifts wide. Foley turns the ball over for Kerry and some beautiful flowing football, off the shoulder and Séan O’Shea slots it over. Then White plays into Clifford who calls the mark and another point for Kerry.

8 mins: Nice first point for Tyrone, Michael McKernan from corner-back, runs through the Kerry defence and expertly puts it over. Kerry respond with some good build-up, running through contact, laying the ball off to Adrian Spillane who hits it straight over from the middle of the pitch.

5 mins: A cagey start for both teams with packed defences. But the first point of the day goes to Kerry after some patient play, Geaney pushed off his man and sticks it over the bar.

2 mins: Early ball in by Kerry from the throw-in and Morgan has to make a good catch to grab it. Clifford with a nice swivel to shoot but surprisingly wide.

Here are the teams that were named during the week for today’s games:

Kerry (SFC v Tyrone): Shane Ryan, Graham O’Sullivan, Jason Foley, Tom O’Sullivan, Paul Murphy, Tadhg Morley, Gavin White, Diarmuid O’Connor, Jack Barry, Dara Moynihan, Seán O’Shea, Adrian Spillane, Paudie Clifford, David Clifford , Paul Geaney. Subs: Shane Murphy, Tony Brosnan, Mike Breen, Brian Ó Beaglaoich, Barry Dan O’Sullivan, Ruairí Murphy, Micheál Burns, Stephen O’Brien, Donal O’Sullivan, Dylan Casey, Seán O’Brien.

Tyrone (SFC v Kerry): Niall Morgan, Michael McKernan, Ronan McNamee, Pádraig Hampsey, Cormac Quinn, Michael O’Neill, Peter Harte, Brian Kennedy, Conn Kilpatrick, Conor Meyler, Ruairí Canavan, Kieran McGeary, Darren McCurry, Matthew Donnelly, Darragh Canavan. Subs: Lorcan Quinn, Frank Burns, Aidan Clarke, Niall Devlin, Richard Donnelly, Niall Kelly, Nathan McCarron, Cathal McShane, Seanie O’Donnell, Joe Oguz, Niall Sludden.

Monaghan (SFC v Armagh): Rory Beggan, Ryan O’Toole, Kieran Duffy, Karl O’Connell, Conor Boyle, Conor McCarthy, Karl Gallagher, Killian Lavelle, Stephen O’Hanlon, Michéal Bannigan, Ryan McAnespie, Jack McCarron, Gary Mohan, Dessie Ward. Subs: Darren McDonnell, Kieran Hughes, Conor McManus, Sean Jones, Darren Hughes, Shane Carey, Kevin Loughran, Fintan Kelly, Darragh McElearney, Francie Hughes, Colm Lennon

Armagh (SFC v Monaghan): Ethan Rafferty, Paddy Burns, Aaron McKay, Aidan Forker, Conor O’Neill, Greg McCabe, Callum Cumiskey, Ciaran Mackin, Ben Crealey, Jason Duffy, Rory Grugan, Stefan Campbell, Conor Turbitt, Rian O’Neill, Andrew Murmin. Subs: Shea Magill, Joe McElroy, Jemar Hall, Justin Kieran, Oisín Conaty, Shane McPartlan, Barry McCambridge, Ross McQuillan, Jarly Óg Burns, Connaire Mackin, Tiernan Kelly.

Hello and welcome ... We’re down to the last eight in the All-Ireland football championship. First up it’s the champions Kerry, who take on their modern rivals Tyrone in a mouth-watering tussle at Croke Park. That kicks off at 3.45pm.

Then it’s the turn of Ulster neighbours Monaghan and Armagh with a rare spot in the semi-finals up for grabs.

Both games are live on streaming site GAAGo and we’ll be covering both games throughout the afternoon. Keep in touch via the comments section but for now, let’s get started!