Derry advance to semi-final after victory in slow-motion at expense of Cork

Derry's Conor Doherty leaves Cork's Ruairi Deane on the ground with a dummy to score his goal. Photograph: Evan Treacy/Inpho

All-Ireland SFC quarter-final: Derry 1-12 Cork 1-8

At times it was like watching a silent film played out in slow motion but Derry won’t mind that in the slightest, the back-to-back Ulster champions claiming their place in the All-Ireland semi-final for the second year in succession.

Croke Park has witnessed unhurried and lonesome games like this before, only not many, the mood and atmosphere distinctly muted save for a brief passage of exciting football which broke out in the form of a minor goal fest in the 48th minute.

Cork, not for the first time in danger of drifting right out of the game, were first to strike, Matty Taylor passing deftly to Conor Corbett in tight space, under the Davin Stand, who then found Rory Maguire in full flight, who palmed into the Derry net.

That got Cork back within a point, 0-9 to 1-5, but only for around 30 seconds, Derry striking right back in the next passage of play, Conor Doherty firing in from close range, after a sweet dummy on Ruairí Deane.

From there Derry looked to set to press gently on, still Cork got it back to within three again on the hour, a second point from Colm O’Callaghan bringing some hope to the game still.

Again, not for long, two points from play from Brendan Rogers giving Derry the breathing space they craved.

Derry's Conor Glass is surrounded by Cork players. Photograph: Evan Treacy/Inpho

It could have ended worse for Cork, with Shane McGuigan deliberately brought down by Mattie Taylor in the 71st minute. McGuigan stepped up to take the penalty, aiming low and left, his shot well stopped by Micheal Aodh Martin in the Cork goal.

Most of the game however was at times so tiresome and tedious to watch that Con Houlihan would have thrown down his pencil. Derry were always tight in defence, Gareth McKinless mostly flawless, Chrissy McKaigue ensuring Steven Sherlock didn’t score from play.

Dumped out of the Munster championship by Clare, any sense that Cork could still salvage something big from their season evaporated once Derry hit back with their goal.

The game opened with Cork holding possession for the three minutes exactly, passing repeatedly through the lines before eventually finding Sherlock in a scoring position: he chipped his shot wide. Instead Cork’s first score came from a counter-attack, midfielder Colm O’Callaghan doing the business with good accuracy.

Derry got their first score on 10 minutes, a free from McGuigan, who added a second three minutes later, when Maurice Shanley was carded for a high tackle on Gareth McKinless. Derry edged two clear with their first from play on the quarter hour, Ethan Doherty converting with some style and verve.

Cork's Eoghan McSweeney dejected at the final whistle. Photograph: Evan Treacy/Inpho

Roy Keane was in the audience and probably wasn’t impressed by Cork’s lack of bite in attack: they left a few chances behind, and in some cases the ball, Sherlock’s 45-metre free their second score after 18 minutes.

Content to play the slow-game as well, Derry were just about creating more scoring chances, Paul Cassidy using his speed and skill to fire over two in quick succession, the second from a tight angle under the Davin Stand.

Doherty’s second put Derry up 0-6 to 0-2, and Cork looked in trouble, unable it seemed to inject any telling pace into their play, even with their scoring chances. Derry meanwhile dropped a couple more shots just short, including one by Conor Glass, plus a dangerous long-range effort from goalkeeper Odhran Lynch.

Somehow, Cork did get themselves right back into the game by half-time, Deane’s point, another 45 for Sherlock, then Kevin O’Donovan’s neat score close to goal under Hill 16 brought it back to a one-point game.

In the end though Derry’s patience and consistency saw them through, proving again they’re a difficult team to play against and to beat.

Derry: O Lynch; C McKaigue, E McEvoy, C McCluskey; C Doherty (1-0), G McKinless, P McGrogan; C Glass, B Rogers (0-2); N Toner, Paul Cassidy (0-2), E Doherty (0-2); C McFaul (0-1), S McGuigan (0-4, all frees), N O’Loughlin (0-1). Subs: B Heron for Toner (46 mins), L Murray for Loughlin (55 mins), Padraig Cassidy for McFaul (59 mins), S Downey for McEvoy (66 mins), P McNeil for E Doherty (73 mins).

Cork: M Martin; M Shanley, R Maguire (1-0), T Walsh; K O’Donovan (0-1), D O’Mahony, M Taylor; C O’Callaghan (0-2), I Maguire; B O’Driscoll, R Deane (0-1), K O’Hanlon; S Powter, S Sherlock (0-2, both 45s), C Corbett. Subs: E McSweeney (0-1) for O’Hanlon (39 mins), C Og Jones (0-1) for Powter (50 mins), B Hurley for Sherlock (55 mins), J O’Rourke for O’Driscoll (58 mins), D Cashman for Deane (67 mins).

Referee: Joe McQuillan (Cavan).