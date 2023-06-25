Colm O’Rourke’s thoughts elsewhere as Meath secure place in Tailteann Cup final

Meath's Cathal Hickey is challenged by Antrim's Ronan Boyle during the Tailteann Cup semi-final at Croke Park. Photograph: Evan Treacy/Inpho

Tailteann Cup semi-final: Meath 2-16 Antrim 2-14

The talk around Meath all week approaching this Tailteann Cup fixture was of the impending sideline battle between current manager Colm O’Rourke and his predecessor Andy McEntee.

By the time the game actually rolled around, tragedies off the field left us all feeling a little foolish for even thinking that the ‘McEntee derby’ was a reason for excitement.

O’Rourke’s Meath ultimately got the better of McEntee’s Antrim thanks in large part to the 1-7 they scored without response in the third quarter of the game.

With goalscorer Jordan Morris and Mathew Costello both in strong form, it lifted Meath eight clear and while Antrim reduced the deficit to the minimum on a couple of occasions late on, they’d left themselves too much to do.

So Meath will advance to the July 15th decider against Down but as O’Rourke acknowledged afterwards, that will bring little comfort to the Kealy family following the death of former Dunshaughlin and Meath player Denis, 43, on Saturday after a road traffic collision. O’Rourke also pointed to the recent death of Castletown man David McAteer following a farm accident at his home.

“Whatever the joy of getting to the final, I think the dominant emotion has to be one of sadness this week, first of all with David McAteer, an old student of ours being killed in a farm accident,” said O’Rourke.

“And then Denis Kealy yesterday which has shocked everybody. Coming so soon after the death of [sister] Maria from cancer before Christmas, it’s a dreadful blow to the Kealy family. Denis was a wonderful man, a wonderful player and Maria was the same with the ladies. They were two absolute stars. I don’t know how any family could cope with such a blow.”

On matters football, O’Rourke expressed satisfaction with taking a young group containing a dozen championship debutants to the final of the Tailteann Cup.

Their progress should have been more straightforward given that they started the second half so explosively and roared 2-13 to 1-8 clear by the end of the third quarter.

Morris fired Meath’s second goal in the 42nd minute and with new midfielder Conor Gray, Jack Flynn and Cathal Hickey tagging on points, it all seemed so easy for the favourites.

James McEntee also struck a score to leave his uncle Andy with a distinct sinking feeling.

A raft of substitutions, and perhaps a sense that the game was already up, appeared to affect Meath, who suddenly found themselves under siege in the final quarter.

A 1-4 burst of Antrim scoring that included a Patrick McBride goal brought the Saffrons back to within a point. It was as close as they got with late Meath points from man of the match Costello and Morris settling the team.

“We are after getting six championship games and ultimately that’s what it is about,” said Antrim manager McEntee, who complained about a number of refereeing decisions that went against Antrim early in the second half.

Dominic McEnhill’s 24th-minute goal had given Antrim a 1-7 to 1-6 lead at half-time.

MEATH: S Brennan; A O’Neill, R Ryan, H O’Higgins; D Keogan, P Harnan, S Coffey; J Flynn (0-2), C Gray (0-1); J O’Connor (0-1), J McEntee (0-1), C Hickey (0-1); J Morris (1-4), M Costello (0-4, one free), A Lynch (1-2, one mark).

Subs: C Caulfield for O’Higgins (h-t), D Lenihan for McEntee (51 mins), C O’Sullivan for Lynch (53), D McGowan for O’Connor (55), R Jones for Hickey (65).

ANTRIM: M Byrne (0-2, one free, one 45); R Boyle, P Healy, E McCabe; P McCormick, D Lynch, D McAleese (0-2); C Hynds, J Finnegan; R McCann (Creggan) (0-1), A Loughran (0-3), M Jordan; P McBride (1-1), R McCann (Aghagallon) (0-1), D McEnhill (1-3, 1-0 pen, two frees).

Subs: G Walsh for Healy (16 mins), E Quinn for Finnegan (52), C Johnston for McCann (Creggan) (62), C McLarnon for McBride (63), O Eastwood (0-1) for Loughran (72).

Referee: B Judge (Sligo).