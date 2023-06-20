GAA fixtures, TV details and team news ahead of the weekend

Mayo's Aidan O'Shea and Jack Glynn of Galway during their Division One league final clash at Croke Park earlier this year. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

The main event

This weekend’s main attraction is undoubtedly the meeting of Galway and Mayo at Pearse Stadium. After slogging through the round robin stages of a new-look All-Ireland championship, the reward awaits in Salthill – quality teams playing in matches of consequence.

Both sides come into the All-Ireland SFC preliminary quarter-final off the back of defeats – Galway fell to Armagh, 1-12 to 0-16, while Mayo lost out to Cork, 1-14 to 1-11.

Jim McGuinness writes that after last weekend’s defeat, Galway – the All-Ireland-winning manager’s dark horse tip for the championship – now face “the long road to All-Ireland final day”. That’s not to say it can’t be done, of course. If they can get Damien Comer back fit, and continue to play with the strengths brought out in the team during Pádraic Joyce’s stint at the helm, the Tribesmen are still in with a shout.

Mayo finished third in Group 2, but they’ll take encouragement from previous performances, such as their defeat of Kerry in late Mayo. It’s also worth keeping in mind the last time Mayo and Galway met – Mayo defeated their Connacht rivals in the Division 1 final of the Allianz National League earlier this year.

In the other preliminary quarter-finals: an all-Ulster clash as Donegal face Tyrone, Cork play Roscommon in Páirc Uí Chaoimh and Glenisk O’Connor Park is the venue for Kildare and Monaghan.

Clare's Tony Kelly with Diarmaid Byrnes of Limerick in action during the Munster SFC final. Photograph: Evan Treacy/Inpho

Hurling heavyweight square up

The All-Ireland SHC reaches the quarter-finals stage this weekend, with a few meaty ties to boot.

Clare will be expected to defeat in Dublin in the first half of a double header at the TUS Gaelic Grounds in Limerick. That said – they come into the tie after a stinging loss to Limerick in the Munster championship final, which may or may not have a bearing on Saturday’s tie.

Galway and Tipperary will be harder to call. The latter, last weekend, scored 7-38 in the preliminary quarter-final round to inflict a record defeat on Joe McDonagh Cup runners-up Offaly.

The Tribesmen enter the quarter-finals having lost out to Kilkenny in the Leinster final after conceding a crushing last-minute goal.

Meath’s Jordan Morris gets away from Down's Pierce Laverty. Photograph: Leah Scholes/Inpho

Tailteann Cup watch

The Tailteann Cup has thrown up few upsets thus far, with favourites Meath and Down hitting stride as the competition reaches the semi-final stage.

Andy McEntee takes his Antrim side to Croke Park to face his former team and home county Meath. The Royals, previously the target of derision after a lacklustre Leinster championship campaign, now carry significant expectation and designs of silverware.

In the other semi-final, also in Croke Park on Sunday, Down face Laois.

TV and Fixtures

Saturday, June 24th

All-Ireland SFC preliminary quarter-finals Cork v Roscommon, Páirc Uí Chaoimh, 2pm (Streaming on GAAGO); Kildare v Monaghan, Glenisk O’Connor Park, 4.45pm (Streaming on GAAGO); Donegal v Tyrone, MacCumhaill Park, 7pm (Streaming on GAAGO)

All-Ireland SHC quarter-finals Clare v Dublin, TUS Gaelic Grounds, 4pm (Live on RTÉ 2); Galway v Tipperary, TUS Gaelic Grounds, 6.15pm (Live on RTÉ 2)

All-Ireland MFC semi-finals Kerry v Monaghan, 2.30pm, Glenisk O’Connor Park (Live on TG4)

Camogie All-Ireland Senior Championship Group 2 Dublin v Kilkenny, Parnell Park, 2pm; Wexford v Tipperary, Bellefield, 4pm

Sunday, June 25th

All-Ireland SFC preliminary quarter-finals Galway v Mayo, Pearse Stadium, 3pm (Live on RTÉ 1)

Tailteann Cup semi-finals Meath v Antrim, Croke Park, 2pm (Live on RTÉ 2); Down v Laois, Croke Park, 4pm (Live on RTÉ 2)

LGFA All-Ireland Senior Championship Armagh v Mayo, Box-It Athletic Grounds, 3.30pm; Waterford v Meath, Fraher Field, 1.30pm; Cavan v Dublin, Kingspan Breffni Park, 2pm; Tipperary v Galway, Templetuohy, 2pm

All-Ireland MFC semi-finals Dublin v Derry, BOX-IT Athletic Grounds, 5.30pm (Live on TG4)

Team news

The squad lists for all the weekend’s GAA action will be released at lunchtime on Friday, and we’ll have them all right here for you.