Limerick earn narrow win over Clare to claim historic fifth Munster title in a row

Limerick's Aaron Gillane wheels away in celebration after his goal in the Munster SHC final against Clare. Photograph: Evan Treacy/Inpho

Munster SHC final: Limerick 1-23 Clare 1-22

After a chaotic end to an engrossing Munster final Limerick won their fifth title in a row, equalling the all-time record. Towards the end of stoppage time there was a premature pitch invasion, causing the game to be briefly halted while the field was cleared, and when play resumed Adam Hogan seemed to be fouled on the Limerick 45-metre line. But instead of blowing for a free, and an almost certain equaliser, referee Liam Gordon blew for full-time.

Without ever reaching the levels of virtuosity and wildness that characterised last year’s final, this game was tense and close and hard and relentless. Clare missed too many chances in their periods of dominance, and Limerick’s more clinical finishing was ultimately the difference between the teams. Once again this summer they lunged at the finishing line.

The pendulum swung in Limerick’s during a hectic period either side of half-time. Having established a four-point lead just before the break Clare spurned chances to at least double their advantage. Instead, they took just a three-point lead into the interval and were dazed by Limerick’s thunderous start to the second half.

The rampant Aaron Gillane pounced for Limerick’s only goal nine minutes into the second half, and by the time Tom Morrissey got his third point nine minutes later the champions were five clear.

Limerick's Declan Hannon lifts the trophy. Photograph: Laszlo Geczo/Inpho

In fairness to Clare, when it looked like the game was spinning away from them, they stayed in the hunt. Their finishing was still erratic, and they missed some inviting chances, but they kept grinding and three times in the closing minutes they brought Limerick’s lead down to a point, without being able to nail an equaliser.

Limerick are not playing with the kind of authority or dominance that we had become accustomed to at their peak, but they raised the volume of everything in the third quarter to drag themselves into the game. Their tackling improved, there was a spike in turnovers, and when they got the ball inside Gillane was a persistent threat. Forced to start without the injured Conor Cleary, Clare put their trust in Cian Lohan, an inexperienced player who was game and aggressive but eventually ran out of lives.

Clare led for most of the first half, and in that period before half-time when Limerick were unusually faint and vulnerable Clare should have put some distance between themselves and the champions on the scoreboard.

There was an element of luck about Clare’s goal, five minutes before half-time, when Tony Kelly’s long range shot rebounded off an upright and Mark Rodgers was the first to react.

Directly from the puck-out Clare stretched their lead to four points with Aidan McCarthy’s first score from play, but in the next two or three minutes they butchered chances to streak further ahead.

Clare's David Fitzgerald is pushed off the field by a trio of Limerick players. Photograph: Evan Treacy/Inpho

Ryan Taylor missed a handy point from a slight angle, no more than 25 metres out, after Clare had worked an overlap down the right flank, and no more than a minute later Taylor cut through the heart of the Limerick defence. Faced with a variety of options he eschewed a handy point and found Rodgers unmarked to his right; the Clare corner forward bounced his shot in front of Nickie Quaid but the Limerick goalie got the pitch of the shot and Clare could do nothing with the rebound.

In the same short period of dominance Diarmuid Ryan missed a long range shot, so instead of going in at the break six or seven points in front Clare were only three clear, 1-11 to 0-11.

Limerick struggled to exert their influence in the ways you would normally expect. Clare pushed up hard on Limerick in their own half and squeezed their supply lines. Kyle Hayes, though, maintained an attacking threat down the left flank, and in their middle eight he was probably their most effective player in the first half.

Clare's Ryan Taylor with William O'Donoghue and Kyle Hayes of Limerick. Photograph: Laszlo Geczo/Inpho

The mood changed after the break. Limerick closed up a lot of the spaces that Clare had exploited in the first half, and David Reidy burst into the game, as a playmaker and scorer. Over the years he has often made a telling contribution off the bench, but they pitched him in from the start yesterday and he came up trumps when they needed some leadership.

Just like in their other games this summer Limerick were unable to put the game to bed with a volley of sustained scoring, but they’re still ploughing ahead: vulnerable and winning.

LIMERICK: Nickie Quaid; Mike Casey, Dan Morrisey, Barry Nash; Diarmaid Byrnes, Declan Hannon (capt), Kyle Hayes (0-1); Darragh O’Donovan (0-1), Will O’Donoghue; Gearóid Hegarty (0-1), David Reidy (0-3), Tom Morrissey (0-3); Graeme Mulcahy, Aaron Gillane (1-11, 0-8f), Séamus Flanagan. Subs: Colin Coughlan for Hannon (55 mins), Richie English for M Casey (58 mins), Cathal O’Neill (0-2) for T Morrissey (58 mins), Adam English (0-1) for Flanagan (65 mins)

CLARE: Éibhear Quilligan; Adam Hogan, Cian Nolan, Rory Hayes; Diarmuid Ryan (0-1), John Conlon, David McInerney; Ryan Taylor (0-1), Cathal Malone (0-1); David Fitzgerald (0-2), Aidan McCarthy (0-4, 0-3f), Shane O’Donnell (0-2); Peter Duggan, Tony Kelly (0-6, 0-2f), Mark Rodgers (1-2). Subs: Shane Meehan for McCarthy (45 mins), Seadna Morey for Nolan (50 mins), Aron Shanagher (0-1) for Duggan (57 mins), Ian Galvin (0-2) for Meehan (65 mins), Paul Flanagan for Hayes (68 mins).

Referee: Liam Gordon (Galway).