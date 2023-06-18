Extraordinary Cork comeback leaves Mayo with away game in next round

All-Ireland SFC, Group 1, Round 3: Cork 1-14 Mayo 1-11

In a football championship that had renounced drama or excitement for months, all of it came at once. With 13 minutes left Mayo were six points clear and comfortably topping their group in the round-robin series; by full-time, they had been on the end of a staggering nine-point swing, and the League champions astonishingly found themselves shunted to third place in the group and facing a knockout game on the road next weekend.

Ultimately the outcome revolved on an Aidan O’Shea free in the fifth minute of stoppage time. If O’Shea had scored they would have pipped Cork by a point on scoring difference, but when O’Shea’s kick dropped short it meant that Cork jumped into second place in the table, having scored more than Mayo on aggregate in the three group matches. The prize for Cork is a home preliminary quarter-final next weekend.

Goal for Cork! - Steven Sherlock converts from the penalty spot to close the gap to three.



Watch the game live on https://t.co/C7FxP1q5Ku pic.twitter.com/q3r3u3HwtG — The GAA (@officialgaa) June 18, 2023

The convulsions in the final quarter were extraordinary. After a Tommy Conroy goal had put Mayo 1-11 to 0-8 in front with 57 minutes on the clock you wouldn’t have given tuppence for Cork’s chances, but they responded with a goal from a Steven Sherlock penalty within a minute, and between then and the final whistle Cork kicked six unanswered points, four of them from the rampant Sherlock.

Every game that Mayo plays seems to be a mini-referendum on their All-Ireland prospects and after this there will be a violent swing towards “No”. Mayo were slack in the first half, and trailed by a point at the break, but they dominated the third quarter with an appreciable jump in energy and aggression.

READ MORE

Seven minutes into the second half they took the lead for the first time since the fifth minute and Conroy’s goal concluded a devastating seven-minute spell in which they outscored Cork by 1-4 to 0-1. Cork were conceding too many frees, they couldn’t win a kick-out, they were hemmed in, and there didn’t seem to be any way back. Who knew?

Overall, it was Cork’s best championship performance since the Covid Munster final three years, when they assassinated Kerry with a last-minute goal. Cork, though, are a more rounded outfit now.

The influence of Kevin Walsh is obvious in Cork’s defensive shape and more assertive tackling. At one stage in the first half the only Cork player outside their 45 was Rory Maguire, wearing number 3 but evidently on an early warning surveillance mission. He was soon sucked backed into Cork’s default shape, with a thick fog of red shirts massed across an imaginary line outside the D.

Mayo had plenty of the ball, but in the first half they didn’t have the kind of explosive runners to breach the wall of Cork defenders, or they didn’t transfer the ball quickly enough in congested spaces. Time and again they were turned over by a really disciplined and ornery Cork defence.

The natural outcome was low scoring. Cork were basically playing on the break and both teams were judicious in their shot selection. The first wide of the game didn’t arrive until the 21st minute, when Cork broke the spell, and Mayo didn’t follow suit for another seven minutes.

Cork's Colm O'Callaghan and Jordan Flynn of Mayo go up for a high ball. Photograph: Evan Treacy/Inpho

Cork led by 0-6 to 0-5 at the break but they scored just once in the opening 15 minutes of the second half. Mayo were better in the middle third, more threatening in attack and they seemed to have slipped into gear. The outstanding Jordan Flynn rattled over three beautiful points, taking his total to four, and it looked like only one outcome was possible.

Leads are so easily defended in elite Gaelic football now that it is almost unimaginable that any team could come from six points down to win by three in 18 minutes of playing time, but that’s what managed.

Colm O’Callaghan was fouled for Cork’s penalty, after a surging run down the middle, and it was critical that Cork mustered a quick response to Mayo’s goal. Sherlock, who had come on early in the second half, kicked the next three points too to draw Cork level and by then the momentum of the game had completely switched.

A Sherlock 45 put Cork in front and word reached the players on the field that they needed to win by three points to change their position on the table. John O’Rourke put them two ahead before Chris Og Jones fisted the point that made all the difference.

Mayo: C Reape (0-1, 45), J Coyne, D McBrien, P O’Hora, D McHugh, C Loftus, P Durcan, S Coen, M Ruane, D O’Connor, J Carney, J Flynn (0-4), A O’Shea, J Carr, R O’Donoghue (0-5, 0-4 frees).

Subs: T Conroy (1-1) for Carr h-t; E Hession for Coyne 52 mins; E McLaughlin for Coen 52 mins; K McLoughlin for McHugh 67 mins

Cork: M Martin, M Shanley, D O’Mahony, T Walsh 0-1, L Fahy, R Maguire 0-2, M Taylor, C O’Callaghan 0-1, I Maguire, B O’Driscoll, R Deane, K O’Hanlon, S Powter, B Hurley 0-2, 0-1 free, E McSweeney 0-1

Subs: S Sherlock (1-5, 1-0 pen, 0-1 free, 0-1 45) for Deane 40 mins (temporary substitution); J O’Rourke (0-1) for McSweeney 51 mins; C Corbett for Hurley 55 mins; K O’Donovan for Fahy 59 mins; C Jones (0-1) for Powter 64 mins; M Cronin for O’Hanlon 67 mins

Referee: Paul Faloon (Down)