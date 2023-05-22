Nicky English: Exceptional contest leaves Tipp still standing and Limerick facing fight for survival

On a big day in the championship, the match in Thurles was an exceptional contest. I think in the end, a draw was the right result and the match was a valuable lesson for what’s to come.

Some of it was as we had expected. There is a vulnerability about Limerick. It’s all a bit of a struggle for them. In the first half they had wides from the likes of Cian Lynch, including quite a bad one, and Diarmaid Byrnes – Hurlers of the Year. Even when Aaron Gillane shot points and they were good scores, he was under a lot of pressure.

As has been the case all championship, Tom Morrissey was carrying the fight up in the forwards whereas Tipperary found scores that bit more easily. Jake Morris was in ebullient form, slipping over points and Mark Kehoe was again showing a bit of pace.

There was a great atmosphere in Semple Stadium and Tipp responded, showing they were up for this challenge against a team that has had them in a headlock in recent years.

Their energy was obvious in the striking number of blocks they got in although that could be interpreted as evidence of Limerick’s questionable touch.

Little battles were being won around the pitch. Gearóid Hegarty was having a tough time with Dan McCormack. Lynch was struggling to get free of Bryan O’Mara. Limerick were glad of the relief offered by Cathal O’Neill getting scores.

At half-time, Tipp were three up and for me, the pattern was set. Limerick were struggling and Tipperary showing that they would take beating. In those circumstances I thought it was to Limerick’s great credit in the second half that they somehow managed to rediscover vestiges of that old ability to impose themselves physically on opponents.

Kyle Hayes was the recognisably monstrous presence in the second half, winning ball in a dominant way that hasn’t been much to the fore this championship. Even for a while, Lynch and Hegarty, who haven’t been in good form, stood up and put in big efforts, which can’t have been easy.

They were abetted by O’Neill, who finished with 0-5. Even within this improved effort there were noticeable misses from Peter Casey and when he came on, Graeme Mulcahy.

Tipperary generated further momentum off their bench. Conor Bowe came in for the last quarter and helped himself to three points. John McGrath came on and made sure of the last free to draw the match.

Again to be fair to Limerick, for all that was going on, they worked really hard. Mulcahy and Conor Boylan both came off the bench and put in serious effort. It could have been anyone’s game. Tipperary weren’t going away and Limerick were fully resistant.

Limerick’s Graeme Mulcahy is surrounded by Tipperary defenders. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

It was a Titanic contest right up until the death with Liam Cahill getting involved and picking up a red card. It’s another big, tough game under Tipp’s belt. They’re unbeaten. They have great energy and are using the ball well. Bryan O’Mara has been a great addition and the defence didn’t concede a goal, which is a big thing for them after shipping seven in the first two fixtures.

They also delivered here without leading forward Jason Forde. Subject to beating Waterford they will be in the Munster final, which would be a very good year for them but I think their sights will be set higher than that.

Limerick aren’t the team of the league final but they weren’t beaten either and are still there but key players aren’t in good form and they’re not hitting the 30 points that used to be standard for them. Other teams will smell blood.

Clare’s win in Ennis leaves Cork with a huge, winner-takes-all afternoon next week. The match could hardly equal the intensity of Thurles and that means Limerick have probably gone a bit deeper into that well.

For Clare it’s a great recovery from a demoralising defeat by Tipperary in the very first match. They lost an apparently decisive lead yesterday but fought back to reimpose themselves on Cork and came out on top.

I think Westmeath deserve a mention. I previously questioned what the 34-point defeat by Galway was achieving for them but it hasn’t sapped their resilience. To recover from a 17-point deficit against one of the “permanent” members of the Leinster championship and win out in the end was a superb performance.

It needs to be noted.

At the end of the day, this championship is turning out to be an open season.