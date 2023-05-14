Odhrán Lynch the penalty shoot-out hero as Derry retain title after epic Ulster final

Derry goalkeeper Odhrán Lynch saves a penalty from Rian O'Neill of Armagh during the shoot-out to decider the Ulster SFC winner at St Tiernach's Park in Clones. Photograph: Tom Maher/Inpho

Derry 1-15 Armagh 0-18 [aet, Derry win 3-1 on penalties]

Derry have retained their Ulster title after a titanic contest in Clones. Goalkeeper Odhrán Lynch emerged as the hero of a riveting final with three penalty saves in what was the first shoot-out to decide a provincial championship.

On the fourth Armagh penalty Lynch was face to face with the other goalkeeping protagonist, Ethan Rafferty, who had played much of the match as an outfield orchestrator and kicked a point. His penalty went to his opponent’s left and was deflected to safety. Lynch had already saved from Rian O’Neill and Aidan Nugent.

Ciarán McFaul stepped up to put the matter beyond doubt, netting a third for Derry to win 3-1 on penalties and become back-to-back provincial champions for the first time since 1976.

[ Derry v Armagh - As it happened ]

Armagh, masters of the dramatic, had been on the verge of taking the title at the end of 70 minutes despite not having led until the additional period. The denouement was a cruel revisiting of last year’s All-Ireland quarter-final when they also lost on penalties, to Galway.

At least on this occasion their interest in the All-Ireland remains open and they will renew rivalry with Galway in the round-robin group with Tyrone and Westmeath.

Derry showed the stuff of champions when in the 87th minute they faced a two-point deficit, 1-12 to 0-17 – not having trailed at all until extra-time. They didn’t panic but continued to go forward and forced a free, which Niall Toner converted. From the restart, Shane McGuigan won the ball, was fouled and kicked the long-range free.

Within seconds they had turned around the two-point deficit to lead when Lachlan Murray raced in to fist a score that put them in front with seconds remaining.

That wasn’t the end of the drama, as a free in the last minute gave Rian O’Neill the chance to equalise and he took it, forcing the sudden death protocols.

Normal time concluded in a frenzy of excitement. At the end of a 70 minutes seemingly programmed to allow Armagh cut the gap to one only for Derry to extend it again, a crucial restart turnover saw Pádraig Connolly dispossessed by Jarlath Burns. As he moved in on goal, Brendan Rogers rugby-tackled him, triggering a free and a black card for the miscreant.

Rian O’Neill popped the close-in free over the bar to draw the match level. In one last attack, Rafferty, a constant presence in Armagh’s attacks, swung the ball over to Rory Grugan who called a mark.

Derry players celebrate their Ulster SFC victory over Armagh in Clones. Photograph: Tom Maher/Inpho

Faced with the sensational opportunity of winning a match in the last minute of injury-time when they had never led for the previous 75 minutes, Grugan tried hard to make sure but his shot fell into the capable grasp of Derry goalkeeper Lynch.

The match had opened with a demonstration of keep ball from the champions, which survived a couple of defensive interventions, including a line ball and culminated in Shane McGuigan kicking them ahead after three minutes and 29 seconds.

It was an instructive passage of play. It showed how comfortable Derry were in possession and the patience they had to wait for the opening to come.

By contrast, Armagh were faster to put the ball into their forwards and exhibited more of a tendency to hurry the shot. They equalised in the eighth minute when Rian O’Neill kicked a free from around 50 metres.

Armagh weren’t blessed with good luck. Conor Doherty was well blocked when trying to get off a shot but the ball ran for Paul Cassidy. His shot dropped short but Rogers was on to it to punch home a goal, which looked a fair deposit in a match that never threatened to become a goal-rush.

But Armagh pressed away. Burns kicked a free and Greg McCabe took a mark, which was converted and the match settled into a nip-and-tuck sequence of points that kept the contest well balanced with Derry preserving a narrow lead.

Both goalkeepers were playing significant roles – demonstrated, if not to productive effect, when both Rafferty and Lynch, constantly involved in shuffling the ball around the field, had kicks that sailed wide.

If Lynch took the ultimate goalkeeping honours, Rafferty was the more influential in general play, especially after half-time when he became central to Armagh’s movements up the field.

Derry will also face last year’s All-Ireland quarter-final opponents, Clare, in their round-robin group together with Ulster rivals, Monaghan, who they beat in the Ulster semi-final and Donegal, who they defeated in last year’s provincial final.

DERRY: Odhrán Lynch; Chris McKaigue, Eoin McEvoy, Conor McCluskey; Conor Doherty, Gareth McKinless (0-1), Pádraig McGrogan; Conor Glass (0-1), Brendan Rogers (1-2); Pádraig Cassidy, Paul Cassidy, Ethan Doherty; Niall Toner (0-2, two frees), Shane McGuigan (0-7, three frees), Niall Loughlin (0-1).

Subs: Ciarán McFaul for Heron (47 mins); Lachlan Murray (0-1) for Loughlin (60); Pádraig Cassidy for C Doherty (63); Heron for Murray (70); Loughlin for McGrogan (82); Murray for Heron (83).

ARMAGH: Ethan Rafferty (0-2); Conor O’Neill (0-1), Aaron McKay, Aidan Forker; Ciarán Mackin (0-1), Greg McCabe (0-1, mark), Jarly Óg Burns (0-2, one mark); James Morgan, Shane McPartlan; Jason Duffy, Barry McCambridge, Rory Grugan (0-2, two frees); Andrew Murnin, Rian O’Neill (0-6, three frees, one 45), Conor Turbitt.

Subs: Stefan Campbell (0-2) for Grugan, Aidan Nugent for McPartlan (both 44 mins); Ross McQuillan (0-1) for McCambridge (58); Oisín Conaty for Murnin (63); Grugan for Duffy, Callum Cummiskey for Forker (both 70); Connaire Mackin for Ciarán Mackin (77).

Referee: David Gough (Meath).