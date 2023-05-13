Tailteann Cup: Meath make short work of Tipperary to get off to winning start

Meath's Jack O’Connor is challenged by Paudie Feehan of Tipperary during the Tailteann Cup round one game at Páirc Tailteann in Navan. Photograph: Bryan Keane/Inpho

Meath 1-19 Tipperary 0-11

The Tailteann Games first took place in Co Meath, sometime before the ancient Olympic Games. Some years later, Meath have recorded their first win in the Tailteann Cup, the second-tier football championship which this year is honoured by their presence.

Down the streets the dogs were barking and Navan town was otherwise quiet. It took the home team some time too breathe some life into the occasion, only once they did there was no denying Meath were the superior team, winning by double scores.

The lively and excitable Aaron Lynch struck the defining score on 44 minutes, his goal deftly finished after an impeccable serving from Mathew Costello. That put Meath up 1-10 to 0-5, and there was no coming back for Tipperary from there.

Manager Colm O’Rourke will be well satisfied with the effort and at times the execution too, Meath finishing with nine different scorers, Thomas O’Reilly adding three from the bench, Donal Lenihan one also.

Lynch finished with 1-3 and could have had more, Costello scoring 0-3 and Jordan Morris an excellent 0-4, all from play. Jack Flynn and Jack O’Connor brought plenty of pace in the half-forward line, and Conor Gray lorded midfield.

Tipperary certainly came to play football, calm and controlled and dominant in the opening 15 minutes, easing themselves three points in front and deservedly so.

Goalkeeper Michael O’Reilly struck first, from the placed ball, naturally, before Teddy Doyle and Stephen O’Brien added two more, O’Brien, an immediate presence up front, scoring from a mark. He left the game injured early in the second half however, and Tipp’s attack was never the same.

Meath during that same opening period were surprisingly tame and timid, before full forward Costello got some mojo scoring working with a fisted point, after a full 13 minutes of play. A second point, from Morris, was hard earned but well finished, before a Flynn free tied the game, 0-3 apiece.

Tipp briefly edged in front again, courtesy of O’Brien, certainly on form, before four points without reply from Meath gave them a neat little cushion at the break, 0-7 to 0-4. Conor Gray and Jack O’Connor scored the pick of them from play, the lively Aaron Lynch adding a free, underlining the gradual Meath dominance as that half closed out.

It marks Meath’s fourth win this season, all over Munster opposition, a clear sign and statement of intention they’re up for this competition.

MEATH: S Brennan; A O’Neill, R Ryan, M Flood; D Keogan (capt) (0-1), P Harnan, S Coffey; R Jones, C Gray (0-1); C O’Sullivan, J Flynn (0-1, free), J O’Connor (0-2); J Morris (0-4), M Costello (0-3, two frees), A Lynch (1-3, one free, one mark).

Subs: T O’Reilly (0-3) for Flynn (h-t), H O’Higgins for O’Neill (50 mins), D McGowan for Jones, C Hickey for O’Connor (both 58), D Lenihan (0-1) for O’Sullian (59).

TIPPERARY: M O’Reilly (0-1, a 65); S O’Connell, J Feehan, W Eviston; K Fahey, C O’Shaughnessy, K Ryan; P Feehan, C Kennedy (0-1); T Doyle (0-3, one mark), J Kennedy (0-3, one 45), C Deely; M O’Shea, S Quirke, S O’Brien, (capt) (0-2, one mark).

Subs: R Collins for Deely (10 mins, inj), S O’Connor for O’Brien (37, inj), M Russell for Doyle, L McGrath (0-1) for O’Shea (both 45), C Kennedy for Feehan (58),

Referee: Brendan Griffin (Kerry).