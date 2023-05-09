Smyth goals see Clare past Tipperary and into Munster Under-20 decider

Munster Under-20 HC: Clare 3-17 Tipperary 0-17

Two goals by Kevin Smyth in the closing 10 minutes clinched a place in the Munster Under-20 hurling final for Clare who were not flattered by their three-goal winning margin over Tipperary in the semi-final at Semple Stadium last evening.

The sides had drawn when they met in the round-robin series in Ennis earlier but there was no disputing Clare’s superiority on this occasion. A goal by David Kennedy after 11 minutes gave Clare a 1-1 to 0-3 lead and it should have been greater but for some slack finishing (nine wides in the first half).

Eddie Ryan with three points led the Tipperary recovery to go 0-10 to 1-5 clear after 25 minutes but Clare finished well and the sides were level 1-8 to 0-11 at half-time.

After 53 minutes the sides were still level but after Tipp fluffed a glorious goal chance in the 55th minute, Clare surged downfield for Smyth to field a high delivery and blast to the net. In injury time he set the seal on the win with his second goal from a long-range free.

Clare will be hoping to bridge a nine year gap since their last Munster title in the grade when they face Cork in next week’s final.

Patrick Crotty was an inspiring figure for them in attack where Kevin Smyth, with 2-7 was the top scorer. Daithi Lohan, John Kenneally, goalie Aaron Shanahan and Sean Rynne were others to shine.

Tipp did not play to their potential and paid dearly for some missed scoring opportunities, particularly in the second half. Danny Slattery, Luke Shanahan, James Morris, Eddie Ryan and Sean Kenneally did most to try to turn the tide in their favour.

Clare: A Shanahan; O Clune, J Conneally, I McNamara; J Collins, D Lohan (0-1), O Cahill (0-1); S Rynne (0-1), J O Neill (0-1); O O’Donnell, P Crotty (0-3), K Smyth (2-7, 1-5 frees, 0-1 65); D Kennedy (1-1), S Dunford, G Sheedy. Subs: N O’Farrell (0-1) for Collins (h/t), K Hartigan (0-1) for Dunford (40mins), C Cleary for Sheedy (48mins), D Stritch for Lohan (58mins).

Tipperary: J O’Dwyer; D Slattery (0-1), R Doyle, L Shanahan; C Quinn (0-1), J Caesar, C McKelvey; J Morris, D Stakelum (0-1); S Kenneally (0-2), E Ryan (0-4), J Leamy (0-4, frees); P McGarry (0-3, 0-1 sideline), T Cahill, D Corbett. Subs: M Fitzpatrick (0-1) for Corbett (40mins), S Ferncombe for Cahill (48mins), J Egan for Ryan (58mins).

Referee: T Walsh (Waterford).