Tyrone v Monaghan: Live updates from the Ulster Championship

There is, of course, a new Championship structure this season, where outside of the provincial titles, both teams will get another go in the All-Ireland series later in the summer regardless. Ulster chief executive Brian McAvoy spoke this week and is not concerned at the questioning of the provincial championship’s relevance in the light of the GAA’s new football structure. Last month the new structure was heavily criticised by Armagh coach Ciarán McKeever, who said that it would fatally undermine the provincial championship.

“People have their own views but provincial championships are important in the current scheme,” according to McAvoy. “If you win, you are a first seed. Now that the All-Ireland is linked to the league, you have the situation where Meath probably have to get to a Leinster final if they are to compete for the Sam Maguire.”

“Provincial championships still have a value,” according to McAvoy. “Many counties can’t realistically aspire to winning an All-Ireland a good few can aspire to winning a provincial title.”

[ Ulster chief Brian McAvoy: ‘A provincial title is still worth fighting for’ ]

Some fans before the game:

Tyrone and Monaghan fans arrive. Photograph: Laszlo Geczo/Inpho

At Healy Park today for Tyrone v Monaghan. Pitch looks great, dry here so far with a light but strengthening breeze. Should be tight and expecting to see a very different Tyrone to what I saw here against Derry at this stage last season. pic.twitter.com/1F3QDYyzSf — Éamonn Fitzmaurice (@efitz6) April 16, 2023

One change to the Monaghan team, Karl O’Connell comes in at centre half back for Dessie Ward. Peter Canavan says Ward is a “massive loss”.

Before today’s game, Malachy Clerkin spoke to Monaghan veteran and great Conor McManus, who will be making his 60th consecutive Championship start in today’s game. Monaghan’s three-time All Star hasn’t missed a championship game since 2007 and feels more success is possible under clubmate Vinny Corey. He’s scored 9-258 in his 64 matches, and still has the ability to change games, as shown by his performance in the final round of the football league.

“Tyrone aren’t going to be thinking this isn’t worth winning if it’s tight with 15 minutes to go and neither are we. It’s probably hard for managers to decide what’s right but in the heat of the game, you’re just going to go for it.”

[ Conor McManus won’t let his standards drop heading into his 17th championship season ]

The teams for today’s game:

Tyrone: Niall Morgan; Michael McKernan, Ronan McNamee, Padraig Hampsey; Conor Meyler, Peter Harte, Cormac Quinn; Brian Kennedy, Conn Kilpatrick; Frank Burns, Michael O’Neill, Kieran McGeary; Darren McCurry, Mattie Donnelly, Darragh Canavan

Monaghan: Rory Beggan; Thomas McPhillips, Kieran Duffy, Ryan Wylie; Conor Boyle, Dessie Ward, Ryan O’Toole; Darren Hughes, Killian Lavelle; Stephen O’Hanlon, Micheál Bannigan, Conor McCarthy; Jack McCarron, Karl Gallagher, Conor McManus.

Hello and welcome to live coverage of the Ulster Football Championship, with two Division One sides and old rivals Monaghan and Tyrone going head-to-head in Omagh in their first game of the Championship season. Tyrone were victors here in the league and Monaghan will be seeking their revenge after surviving on the last day of the league yet again. Throw-in is at 4pm. @DavidGorman20.