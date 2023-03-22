Paddy Carr resigns as Donegal manager after just five months in the job

Paddy Carr has resigned as Donegal senior football manager – just five months after succeeding Declan Bonner in the role.

His resignation adds to the problems of a county that has endured a tumultuous few weeks, as it comes in the wake of Karl Lacey stepping down as head of Donegal’s Academy.

In a brief statement released by Donegal GAA, Carr said: “Following a discussion with some senior members of the Donegal football team, I want to announce that I’m stepping away from the position of Donegal team Manager with immediate effect.

“I want nothing more than the best for Donegal and that will never change.”

Donegal sit bottom of Division One in the National Football League and are on the verge of relegation, having chalked up just one victory in their six games.

Carr was appointed in late October following a protracted search for a new manager, but after just eight games in charge he has stepped away ahead of their last league match, which is away to Roscommon this Sunday.