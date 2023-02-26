Clare shoot the lights out in the first half to leave Wexford wondering what hit them

Wexford 1-18 Clare 6-25

A beautiful sunny afternoon in Chadwicks Wexford Park, before 6,840, played host to a strange encounter in Division 1A of the Allianz Hurling League. Clare, having sustained a chastening defeat by Limerick in their previous match, came out all guns blazing and had put the match to bed before half-time before posting a 22-point win.

It helped that Brian Lohan was able to recall Tony Kelly, John Conlon and Ryan Taylor for first appearances of the season and they played their part in the blitzkrieg. But Aidan McCarthy, who has been revelling in his return to fitness this year, gave another display of marksmanship.

It has to be acknowledged that Wexford’s laboured movement of ball from the back was a prime contributor to a couple of the goals that effectively disabled the home team by half-time. By the final whistle, Darragh Egan was lamenting the concession of four goals to malfunctioning exit strategies.

But Clare were lively and refused to take their foot off the pedal. Eleven of the starting 15 had scored by the break: even goalkeeper Eamonn Foudy landed a whopper of a free, about 25 metres from his own goal.

The match started at a brisk tempo but was a one-score contest for the opening quarter of an hour. Clare’s first goal in the third minute, created by McCarthy for Peter Duggan, who had been left in acres of space, was actually balanced three minutes later by Conor McDonald’s smart finish after Cathal Dunbar’s driving run.

But when Kelly laid off a ball for David Reidy to score Clare’s second in the 15th minute, the margin was up to double scores (2-8 to 1-4) and from then on Wexford may as well have been back in training in Barntown.

Egan was particularly affronted by the half-time score – 4-17 to 1-6 – which had been sufficient to win well without the second half after McCarthy and Kelly had added goals.

The final score wasn’t great either, although Wexford did dig in a bit and the second-half score was bobbing backwards and forwards in the manner of a real contest. Dunbar shot some nice points and Charlie McGuckin persevered but Clare always did enough to reply and prevent anything approaching a worrying run on the scoreboard.

Additional goals by Reidy and replacement Mark Rodgers ended up edging Clare ahead in the second-half scoring stakes.

WEXFORD: James Lawlor; Shane Reck, Simon Donohoe, David Clarke; Conor Foley (0-1), Damien Reck (capt; 0-1), Jack O’Connor; Liam Óg McGovern, Cathal Dunbar (0-3); Conal Flood, Conor Hearne (0-1), Charlie McGuckin (0-2); Rory Higgins (0-1), Conor McDonald (1-0), Ross Banville (0-8, six frees, two 65s).

Subs: Ian Carty (0-1) for Foley (45 mins), Corey Byrne Dunbar for McGovern (46), Jack Doran for Flood (55), Eoin Murphy for O’Connor (60).

CLARE: Eamonn Foudy (0-1, free); Adam Hogan (0-1), Conor Cleary, Paul Flanagan; Diarmuid Ryan (0-1), John Conlon, Brandon O’Connell; David Fitzgerald (0-3), Ryan Taylor (0-1); Aidan McCarthy (1-10, six frees), Cathal Malone (0-1), Tony Kelly (capt; 1-2); Ian Galvin (0-2), Peter Duggan (1-1), David Reidy (2-1).

Subs: Mark Rodgers (1-0) for Galvin (42 mins), Oran Cahill for Ryan (48), Davy Conroy (0-1) for Malone (55), Aaron Fitzgerald for Flanagan (57), Séadna Morey for Taylor (66).

Referee: Thomas Walsh (Waterford).