Tipperary keep up 100% record as they pull away from Dublin late on

Dublin’s Cian Boland in action against Séamus Kennedy and Michael Breen of Tipperary during the Allianz Hurling League Division 1B game at Croke Park. Photograph: Morgan Treacy/Inpho

Dublin 0-24 Tipperary 2-23

Tipperary continued their 100 per cent start to the Allianz Hurling League as they pulled away from Dublin in the second half of their round three clash at Croke Park on Saturday evening.

Second-half goals from substitute Conor Bowe and top-scorer Jason Forde proved to be the key scores as the visitors’ greater efficiency proved the difference over a Dublin side who shot 14 wides. They also had the game’s best player in Donal Burke, who contributed 15 points, eight coming from play in a terrific personal contribution.

Burke scored six points from play in the opening half in which Dublin dominated chances and possession, with Conor Burke, Daire Grey and full forward Alex Considine among others to the fore.

Tipp weren’t overly reliant on one forward, although Forde did contribute 1-10 of their total, but Mark Kehoe and Gearoid O’Connor were prominent in the opening half as they led 0-14 to 0-13 at the break.

Half-time substitute Bowe made an immediate impact with a 39th-minute goal, finishing off a fine move begun at wing back by Michael Breen. Dublin responded well with Considine bringing his tally to three from play in a terrific duel with Tipperary’s Bryan O’Mara, who was impressive in a new position of full back.

Dublin were still in the game up to the 52nd minute when Tipp struck for their second goal, a long clearance from O’Mara which landed in the square and Forde read it quickest to flick past the advancing Seán Brennan to push Tipp six clear and they were relatively comfortable from there on to the finish.

DUBLIN: S Brennan; J Bellew, E O’Donnell, P Doyle; J Madden, C Burke (0-1), D Gray (0-1); C Donohoe, C O’Leary (0-1); C Costello, D Sutcliffe, C Boland; D Burke (0-15, six frees, one 65); A Considine (0-3), F Whitely.

Subs: J Flanagan (0-1, free) for Costello (53 mins); P Crummey (0-1) for Considine (56); D Leavy for Whitely (61); D Keogh for Sutcliffe (62); S Currie (0-1) for Burke (64, inj).

TIPPERARY: B Hogan; C McCarthy, B O’Mara, J Ryan; M Breen, R Maher, B McGrath (0-1); C Stakelum, D McCormack; A Tynan (0-2), G O’Connor (0-4, two frees), S Kennedy (0-2); J Forde (1-10, eight frees), J Morris (0-1), M Kehoe (0-3).

Subs: N McGrath for McGrath (34 mins, inj); C Bowe (1-0) for Stakelum (h-t); S Callanan for Kennedy (56); P Maher for Forde (62, inj); C O’Dwyer for O’Connor (68).

Referee: P O’Dwyer (Carlow).