GAA’s new president-elect Jarlath Burns stands his ground on border poll: ‘It’s not a subversive dream’

Jarlath Burns gave his media conference after his election and in typically articulate fashion, stood his ground on the issue of a border poll, saying that it is “not a subversive dream”.

After an exhausting few weeks as a candidate, haunted presumably by getting pipped at the post in the last election, he had soaked up the adulation of his home club, Silverbridge on tour and was ready to give a reaction to his resounding win.

Having lost by 10 transfers on the last count in 2020, he organised a “better” campaign, according to himself.

“We had it down at 139 (votes). People say divide by two and take away seven and there was feverish movement all last week and even today and phone-calls and, ‘you have to go back and ring this person’ and there was a lot of pressure coming on from various sources.

“But to get 158 which is significantly more than 139 is an incredible mandate. That mandate only lasts tonight.”

By convention the president-elect doesn’t have much to say during his year as Uachtarán tofa once the election victory briefing is over so he may not be heard from for a while.

Asked about whether he still believed that the GAA should support the case for unity in a border poll – as he had said nearly four years ago – he didn’t retreat into banalities.

“I have taken a back seat in all of those debates because I felt that if I am going to be representing the GAA – as I said in there – we have to do it very responsibly and in a way that takes consideration of the inclusive nature of the association.

“In the climate where there would be a border poll called, it would be incumbent on all civic organisations to take a position on it and it wouldn’t be shock therapy to anybody to hear that the GAA, who have always ignored partition very honourably, would want to see a united Ireland.

“That is my dream and it is not a subversive dream to have. It is a very valid perspective, particularly in the context of Brexit but we would have to do it very responsibly. If you look even at the last independence referendum in Scotland, both Celtic and Rangers, two big sporting organisations in that country took a position on independence.

“I don’t think it would be unreasonable of us to say that we would want to see our land united because even practically it doesn’t work, partition.”

To be fair, he didn’t volunteer this view as a headline topic but he responded when asked. He knows that such a poll won’t take place until the British government’s Secretary of State for Northern Ireland thinks that a vote for unity “is likely” and so it is unlikely to concern his presidency.

Of the issues that will, he has become very concerned by the financial and other costs of the intercounty game. Burns believes that it needs to be scaled back.

“The very first job I had in CLG, Seán McCague gave me, implementing the first amateur status report. Peter Quinn brought it out in 1997 – the only change was that players could keep their endorsements. The game has moved on so much. Every county I went into they are telling me they are overwhelmed by the amount of money that they are having to spend.

“That is giving us a tremendous dividend because if you look at the high-performance culture that exists within our – particularly Division One and Two teams. You don’t want to be seen as a Luddite to be pulling that back but you have to remember we do have amateur status.”

[ Jarlath Burns secures unexpectedly emphatic victory to become president-elect of the GAA ]

Money is an issue not just in the intercounty game. The long-running saga of Casement Park and the deliberately Byzantine planning processes it has had to undergo in the past 10 years is a particular issue within Ulster GAA.

The prevarication has inevitably sent the original costs rocketing but Burns holds to the association line that Croke Park should not have to contribute any more than the original undertaking of €15 million.

“Casement Park – where it is at the moment is not the fault of Ulster GAA. It’s the fault of circumstances that were beyond our control and northern politics of the minute. If you listen to any of the statements I have made, they are very conciliatory towards the unionist population because they are a British culture who exist on our part of Ireland – and we are promoting Irish culture.

“If we want support to build that stadium, we have to get support from the unionists. And they have to be given support in the context that the GAA is an inclusive organisation.”

Now 55, he is wearing his late father’s tie and a pioneer pin belonging to another departed mentor, Silverbridge’s Mickey Traynor but references are free from anything overly sentimental.

“Dad lived until he was 91 and he had a wonderful life and he died with all of us around him and he was very happy to pass away. I have no regrets about the fact that he isn’t here because I know he’s in a better place and I think of many people – for example my best friend Declan McVerry who died after the two of us came back from watching Arsenal – I don’t know if you’re allowed to say that – at the Emirates.”

One echo of something he said during the election of 2020. Asked would the integration process with the women’s organisations be his legacy, he dismisses the question.

“The last thing and I am really going to be clear on this is, I do not want a legacy. Three years in an organisation like the GAA – forget about legacy.”

Principal of St Paul’s, Bessbrook for the last decade, Burns acknowledges that he will probably have to wind down the involvement but the precise form of that disengagement isn’t yet known.

“I’ll spend the year. I will consider it. I will want to maintain a presence in St Paul’s but I don’t want to be talking to you before I talk to my board of governors.”