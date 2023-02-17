Jarlath Burns secures unexpectedly emphatic victory to become president-elect of the GAA

Jarlath Burns will take over as president of the GAA in 12 months after winning Friday's election at Croke Park. Photograph: Morgan Treacy

Armagh’s Jarlath Burns swept to an unexpectedly emphatic victory to become president-elect of the GAA on Friday night at the association’s annual congress, held this year in Croke Park. He takes up office in 12 months’ time.

From a relatively small field of three – there had been five candidates running in the last two elections – 55-year-old Burns emerged as the clear choice among this year’s delegates, getting elected on the first count, 31 clear of the combined total of his rivals.

Runner-up Pat Teehan, originally from Coolderry in Offaly, came second, finishing ahead of Niall Erskine

The total valid poll was 277. Burns received 158, Teehan 70 with Erskine on 49.