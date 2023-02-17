GAA Congress

Jarlath Burns secures unexpectedly emphatic victory to become president-elect of the GAA

The former Armagh player will take up office in 12 months’ time

Jarlath Burns will take over as president of the GAA in 12 months after winning Friday's election at Croke Park. Photograph: Morgan Treacy

Seán Moran
Fri Feb 17 2023 - 22:04

Armagh’s Jarlath Burns swept to an unexpectedly emphatic victory to become president-elect of the GAA on Friday night at the association’s annual congress, held this year in Croke Park. He takes up office in 12 months’ time.

From a relatively small field of three – there had been five candidates running in the last two elections – 55-year-old Burns emerged as the clear choice among this year’s delegates, getting elected on the first count, 31 clear of the combined total of his rivals.

Runner-up Pat Teehan, originally from Coolderry in Offaly, came second, finishing ahead of Niall Erskine

The total valid poll was 277. Burns received 158, Teehan 70 with Erskine on 49.

Seán Moran is GAA Correspondent of The Irish Times

