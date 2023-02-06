Cork forward Robbie O’Flynn sustains dislocated ankle against Limerick

Cork forward, Robbie O’Flynn, who was stretchered off during the dramatic one-point win over All-Ireland champions Limerick, has sustained a dislocated ankle, according to a county board spokesperson.

O’Flynn, who was having a fine match until his injury in the closing 10 minutes – scoring one goal and proving the assist for a second – was due to be scanned on Monday to confirm no further damage had been done.

Officials are hopeful that the injury may not prove season ending, as initially feared, but with league over in eight weeks he is more likely to be focusing on championship.

Another high-profile injury at the weekend, to Damien Comer’s knee, will take a while to diagnose, according to Galway team management, who do not expect to learn the extent of the damage until later this week.

In the immediate aftermath, manager Pádraic Joyce was gloomy about prospects for his All Star forward, who fell awkwardly during Sunday’s home defeat by Roscommon and was stretchered off within 10 minutes of the start.