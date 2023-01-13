Offaly withdraw from O’Byrne Cup after failing to rearrange semi-final date with Louth

Offaly brought to four the number of counties refusing to play matches in Leinster’s O’Byrne Cup. As had been flagged by manager Liam Kearns after his team beat Dublin to qualify for Sunday’s semi-final against Louth, Offaly withdrew from the tournament.

In a statement released by the county on Friday, it was explained that they had sought a postponement, which would have required a new date for the final, but Louth were unwilling to accommodate the request.

“Offaly GAA have reluctantly informed Leinster GAA this morning that we will be unable to fulfil our proposed O’Byrne Cup semi-final fixture v Louth on Sunday. Offaly county board requested a deferral of the game to Friday 20th January or Saturday 21st January, which would have required a new date for the final. Leinster GAA were willing to explore the idea, however, Louth GAA could not facilitate our request.

“Offaly GAA have a large number of players playing Sigerson Cup next week and we also have a number of injured and sick players. Following consultation between team management, players and county board we agreed that we could not field a team without asking a large number of players to play their third match in eight days in current conditions. Medical and player welfare advice was very much against that happening.

READ MORE

“Offaly GAA, our team management and players are fully committed to all competitions we enter and have really enjoyed the O’Byrne Cup challenge over the past week. However, we cannot field a team this weekend without putting some of our players at risk of injury. We will commence a busy schedule of games in the National League on 29th January next and this remains our primary focus at this time.”

Louth began the sequence of refusals by pulling out of last Wednesday’s match against Wexford and were followed by Kildare, due to face Westmeath, and Carlow, whose match with Laois had been postponed because of a waterlogged pitch after which they withdrew from the refixture.

After the win over Dublin in Parnell Park, Kearns vented his anger at Louth’s action and the fact that there are no regulations under which teams forfeiting matches can be penalised.

“To be honest with you, I wouldn’t mind dropping out of the competition at this stage,” he Kearns. “We’ve had two hard games in four days. It will be a third game in eight days and our opponents have been sitting at home for the whole week.

“They withdrew from a competition here, they didn’t fulfil their last fixture. That’s the integrity of the competition shot, as far as I’m concerned. If you enter a competition, you should have to fulfil your fixtures.

“They’re going to have a week of rest and we’ve had a very hard game here and four days later we’re supposed to play them, and I believe it’s on in Louth as well. As far as I’m concerned, no, it’s a game too much for us.”