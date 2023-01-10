Kildare join Louth in pulling out of O’Byrne Cup fixture

Kildare have pulled out of their O'Byrne Cup clash at Croke Park. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

Kildare have pulled out O’Byrne clash with Westmeath tomorrow night due to being unable to fulfil the fixture. They become the second county to pull out of a fixture in the competition after Louth opted out of their clash with Wexford.

It is believed that, due to exams and Sigerson Cup commitments, Kildare are unable to complete their campaign. The game with Westmeath would have been a dead rubber with Kildare unable to reach the semi-finals.

**Fixture Update**



Tomorrow's O'Byrne Cup Round 3 fixture v Westmeath is now off.@westmeath_gaa @gaaleinster — Kildare GAA (@KildareGAA) January 10, 2023

Louth pulled out for similar reasons but are due to compete in the semi-finals.

With those two clashes on Wednesday night now off, three O’Byrne Cup matches remain. Laois host Carlow, Offaly take on Dublin, and Meath will play Longford.