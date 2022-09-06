Tipperary great Eoin Kelly joins Davy Fitzgerald’s ticket in Waterford

Former Tipperary hurler Eoin Kelly has joined up with Davy Fitzgerald’s management team in Waterford for next season. Photograph: Cathal Noonan

Tipperary hurling great Eoin Kelly has joined up with Davy Fitzgerald’s management team in Waterford for next season. They will be joined by ex-Waterford hurler Peter Queally, who managed Roanmore this season.

Kelly (40) has two All-Ireland medals, six All-Stars and sits in seventh on the list of all-time scorers in the hurling championship, just behind Kilkenny legend Eddie Keher.

Kelly was also part of Liam Sheedy’s management team that won the All-Ireland in 2019. The Mullinahone man has a long history with Fitzgerald, being part of the Limerick IT side that won the college’s first Fitzgibbon Cup back in 2005.

Queally lined out with Waterford for 14 seasons, and has recently been in charge of Roanmore, who lost out last weekend in the Waterford SHC semi-finals to All-Ireland champions Ballygunner. Queally was a selector alongside Fitzgerald during his previous term in charge of the Déise, back in 2008 and 2009.

