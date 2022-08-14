Waterford boss Davy Fitzgerald set to be without two Bennett brothers next season

Manager Pat Bennett celebrates with Ian Byrne following Ferns St Aidan's victory over St Martin's in the Wexford SHC final at Chadwick's Wexford Park, Wexford. Photograph: Laszlo Geczo/Inpho

New Waterford manager David Fitzgerald looks like he will have to plan without two of the three Bennett brothers for next season.

Shane and Kieran are due to travel to Australia, according to their father Pat, who on Sunday led Ferns St Aidan’s to a first Wexford title, defeating St Martin’s in an exciting final.

Speaking afterwards, he welcomed Fitzgerald’s return to the job he last held 11 years ago.

“I’m delighted – as a supporter, I’m delighted. He’s a proven winner. He’s got a CV better than anybody. My lads are really excited – even though there’s two of them going to Australia, so it will be only Stephen left. But I think the players in Waterford are over the moon and delighted he’s coming in.

“Shane and Kieran are going to Australia. Kieran is going next week, we had our party last night, so that’s why I’m hoarse. He’s going away next week, and Shane is an electrician, he’s finishing and he’s going away then in January.”

Stephen has currently the highest profile of the three brothers as an All Star forward in 2020.

Bennett was non-committal when asked would he be part of the new management team, having worked with Fitzgerald previously in both Waterford and Wexford.

“Ah, he’s been talking to me and he’s looking at Waterford matches today. He was going to come here to watch this, and then he got the job so he’s down in Waterford watching those games.

“Davy’s been unbelievable to me. I can pick up the phone and talk to Davy and ask him what have I got to do, what about this? And he’s brilliant to me, absolutely superb.

“Look, we all know in Waterford what happened. They won the league, they were flying, and we all know what happened after that. Everybody that’s hurling might know what happened. Liam [Cahill]éééé knows himself what happened; he’s learning as well.

“These lads are brilliant lads. They got a rest. Fourteen of them went to America, so they enjoyed themselves and they’re raring to go now again.”