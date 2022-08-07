Funeral of hurler Dillon Quirke to take place on Tuesday ]

Tipperary's Dillon Quirke after this year's Munster Hurling Championship game against Limerick in May. Photograph: Inpho/James Crombie

The funeral of Tipperary hurler Dillon Quirke, who died after collapsing on the pitch during a game on Friday, is to take place on Tuesday.

Quirke was playing for his club Clonoulty Rossmore in a game against Kilruane MacDonaghs at Semple Stadium in Thurles. The FBD Insurance County Senior Hurling Championship game was abandoned after the 24-year-old player collapsed on the pitch. He was stretchered off the field and taken to hospital, but later died.

His funeral Mass is to take place in St John the Baptist Church, Clonoulty, at noon on Tuesday. A death notice posted by his family said the hurler is survived by his parents Dan and Hazel, his sisters Shannon and Kellie, extended family, team-mates and friends.

Among those who paid tribute to the young player was President Michael D Higgins, who said his death was an “inestimable loss not only to his family and friends but to his entire community to which he was making such a contribution”.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin said he was “shocked and saddened” by the death of Quirke, extending his sympathies to his family, friends and team-mates.

The 24-year-old made his Tipp senior debut against Limerick in January 2020, having won All-Ireland-minor and under-21 medals with the county in 2016 and 2018 respectively. He started all four of Tipperary’s Munster Hurling Championship games this year. All hurling championship games scheduled for this weekend in Tipperary are to be postponed as a mark of respect.

GAA president Larry McCarthy also offered his sympathies to the family and friends of Quirke.

“There is a huge sense of shock across the GAA community at the tragic loss of Dillon, who had already achieved so much in his young life,” McCarthy said.

In a statement, Tipperary GAA said it “extends its heartfelt and sincere sympathies to Dan, Hazel, Shannon, Kellie and the extended Quirke family. Also, to the Clonoulty Rossmore GAA Club and his team-mates on the sad and tragic passing of Clonoulty Rossmore and Tipperary hurler Dillon Quirke”.

“Dillon became ill during Friday evening’s County Senior Hurling Championship game between Clonoulty Rossmore and Kilruane MacDonaghs in Semple Stadium and was taken to Tipperary University Hospital in Clonmel where he passed away,” it said.

“Tipperary GAA wish to thank all those who attended to Dillon in Semple Stadium and in Tipperary University Hospital this evening. As a mark of respect to Dillon, Tipperary GAA have called off all games due to take place in the County Hurling Championships this weekend,” the statement said.

Minister of State for Sport Jack Chambers described Quirke as an “incredible sporting talent taken far too young”.

The Gaelic Players Association (GPA) said Quirke will be “forever young” and his family, friends and team-mates were foremost in the thoughts of all players across Ireland.

“We can’t imagine your pain but will walk with you and support you in any way we can. Rest easy Dillon. We mourn your loss and celebrate your life,” the GPA stated in a tweet.

The former Tipperary All-Ireland-winning manager Liam Sheedy described Quirke as a “smashing person on and off the pitch and all of the GAA family are numb at the news tonight”.