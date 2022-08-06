Tipperary hurler dies after collapsing during match

Tipperary hurler Dillon Quirke has died after collapsing on the pitch during a county senior hurling championship game on Friday.

Mr Quirke was playing for his club Clonoulty Rossmore in a game against Kilruane MacDonaghs at Semple Stadium on Friday evening.

The FBD Insurance County Senior Hurling Championship game was abandoned after the 24-year-old player collapsed on the pitch. He was stretchered off the field and taken to hospital, but later died.

A spokesman for Tipperary GAA confirmed that Mr Quirke had died on Friday evening.

In a statement, Tipperary GAA said it “extends its heartfelt and sincere sympathies to Dan, Hazel, Shannon, Kellie and the extended Quirke family. Also, to the Clonoulty Rossmore GAA Club and his teammates on the sad and tragic passing of Clonoulty Rossmore and Tipperary hurler Dillon Quirke”.

“Dillon became ill during Friday evening’s County Senior Hurling Championship game between Clonoulty Rossmore and Kilruane MacDonaghs in Semple Stadium and was taken to Tipperary University Hospital in Clonmel where he passed away,” it said.

“Tipperary GAA wish to thank all those who attended to Dillon in Semple Stadium and in Tipperary University Hospital this evening. As a mark of respect to Dillon, Tipperary GAA have called off all games due to take place in the County Hurling Championships this weekend,” the statement said.