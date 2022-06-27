James Horan steps down as Mayo manager

James Horan: “It has been a brilliant journey and I feel very lucky to have worked with great players and people during that time." Photograph: Dan Sheridan/Inpho

James Horan has stepped down as Mayo manager in the wake of the county’s All-Ireland quarter-final defeat to Kerry on Sunday.

Horan, who previously had a spell in charge of Mayo from 2010-2014, was appointed for a second time in 2018 and led the county to All-Ireland finals in 2020 and 2021.

[ Mayo’s shooting deserts them once again as Kerry march on to meet Dublin ]

“It has been a brilliant journey and I feel very lucky to have worked with great players and people during that time,” Horan said on Monday.

“We had some great times and created brilliant memories that will live on. The initial focus was to make Mayo football consistently competitive on the main stage, I feel that has been achieved and the senior team have moved in the right direction.

“Hopefully, there is a strong base for Mayo football to be moved forward to new heights. I have worked with some amazing people over the last decade from support teams right through, there are too many to mention here, but I will ensure every one of them understands the tremendous contribution they have made to their county.

[ Mayo journey has now curdled for their loyal supporters ]

“Also, the Mayo supporters that followed the team through thick and thin were brilliant and the support we as a team have received over the years has been fantastic. But most importantly it’s the players that represent Mayo we all should be very proud of. They are brilliant ambassadors for our county and have a spirit and togetherness that will keep Mayo football moving forward.”

Mayo GAA chairperson Seamus Tuohy added: “I want to thank James for his dedication, commitment and contribution to Mayo GAA firstly as a player and secondly as a manager. James has given it everything and while the ultimate reward did not arrive, he cannot be faulted for his effort.

“Mayo have been consistently competitive under James and we have come agonisingly close on so many occasions. I regret his departure but appreciate the huge sacrifices he has made over this period.

“The Mayo GAA executive committee will now commence the process of considering suitable candidates to replace James and his management team in the coming weeks.”