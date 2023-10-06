Nicholas Roche and others to contest world gravel championships this weekend

A number of Irish riders are in action this weekend in cycling’s world gravel championships in Veneto, Italy, including former WorldTour professional Nicolas Roche.

The 140km elite women’s event on Saturday morning will see Ellen McDermott line out against some of the world’s best riders, including women’s Tour de France champion Demi Vollering and the in-form Australian Tiffany Cromwell. The race is 140km in length and features 1660 metres of climbing.

In the non-elite races, Marine Lenehan will compete in the women’s 19-34 age category, less than a week after winning a European title in the same category.

A number of Irish male riders will contest various age group events.

READ MORE

Roche, his brother Alexis, Luke McMullan and Paul-Antoine Hagan will then be in action in the elite men’s race on Sunday, with those riders to cover 169 kilometres and 1890 metres of climbing. Race favourites include multiple world cyclocross champion Wout Van Aert (Belgium), Tour de France stage winner Matej Mohoric (Slovenia) and others.

Meanwhile Orla Hendron took a fine bronze medal at the world masters track championships in Manchester on Thursday, netting third in the women’s 60-64 points race. British riders Lindsay Clarke and Barbara Wiles were first and second in the 40 lap race.