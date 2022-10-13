Broadhurst and O’Rourke receive prize money five months after world titles

Amy Broadhurst and Lisa O'Rourke celebrate with their gold medals back in May. They have only now been paid their prize money. Photograph: Aleksandar Djorovic/Inpho

Five months after their gold medal wins at the World Championships in Istanbul both Amy Broadhurst and Lisa O’Rourke have now received their $100,000 in prize money owed by the International Boxing Association (IBA).

There had been increasing concern around the process of this prize money being paid out, given the state of the IBA’s finances and dependency on chief sponsor Gazprom, the Russian majority state-owned gas behemoth currently subjected to a series of sanctions given the war in Ukraine.

On Thursday morning, on the eve of the European women’s boxing championships in Budva, Montenegro, where Broadhust will again fight for gold, the IBA confirmed that the prize money from Istanbul has now been paid to both Irish boxers.

The IBA’s reliance on Gazprom had impacted on the IBA’s bank accounts and access to funds, including the $2.4 million in total prize money announced on the back of Gazprom’s sponsorship for the World Championships staged back in May, the first time financial rewards were offered at a women’s championships.

It included $100,000 for each of the dozen weight category gold medal winners, $50,000 for winning silver and $25,000 each for fighter winning joint-bronze.

The Irish women won gold within a half hour of each other, Broadhurst first at light-welterweight, then O’Rourke at light-middleweight, taking ownership of the opening night of finals staged at the Sinan Erdem Dome in Istanbul. They won unanimous and split decisions respectively to become world champions for the first time in their careers.

Last month the Irish Athletic Boxing Association (IABA) confirmed to The Irish Times it had made “consistent contact” with the IBA since last May in an effort to secure transfer of the prize money to Broadhurst and O’Rourke – $200,000 in total.

The IBA had indicated to member federations the prize money would be wired in a single transfer to each of the successful boxer’s accounts, once bank details were verified and anti-doping requirements fulfilled. This was expected to take several weeks, though certainly not several months.

It’s been reported the Gazprom deal had been worth around $31 million to the IBA, and is set to expire at the end December. Gazprom is 38 per cent owned by the Kremlin, two other Russian state companies owning an additional 12 per cent. Back in March the European Union banned all investments in the Russian energy sector including Gazprom. The US and UK governments have also imposed sanctions on Gazprom.

It’s been reported the Gazprom deal had been worth around $31 million to the IBA, and is set to expire at the end December. Since December 2017, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) has suspended all funding to the IBA, which last year dropped all reference to the once Amateur International Boxing Association (AIBA).

The news of the prize money will be a welcome boost to Broadhurst, who will look to add a European gold to the world and Commonwealth Games titles already won this year.

The European championships, held in Budva, will also see Kellie Harrington return to her first championships since the Tokyo Olympics over a year ago; injury forced her to miss those World championships in Istanbul. Harrington, now 32, did win a tournament in Sofia back in February, but these championships will be her first real test since Tokyo.

The delay in delivering prize money comes against the backdrop of the latest fight to keep boxing in the Olympics, the IBA staging an extraordinary congress last month in Yerevan in Armenia where current president Umar Kremlev, the Russian businessman, was set to be challenged by Dutch Boxing Federation president Boris van der Vorst, only for IBA member federations to return a vote of confidence in Kremlev.

An IOC letter to the IBA last month highlighted concerns around the “financial dependency” on Gazprom and an “increased” role of the presidential office in Moscow. A final decision on boxing’s inclusion in the 2028 Games in Los Angeles will be made next year. It is currently not part of the Olympic programme beyond Paris.

The IBA last week also announced the lifting of the ban on Russia and Belarus from all boxing competitions with immediate effect, a controversial move which also flies in the face of IOC policy, though entries for the European championships had already been closed.

In a statement on Wednesday, Kremlev again called on the IOC to “reconsider its approach to all athletes. The decision to exclude some of them based on their nationality is against the principles of the Olympic movement, it damages all sports. I urge the IOC to open the window for the athletes to keep performing, and I urge changing the policy that excludes athletes.

“I would like to address all international sports world: let all the athletes compete. They are not political tools, they are those who suffer from political decisions. They didn’t deserve that they are treated so badly by the entire sports environment.”