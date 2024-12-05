Charlotte Dujardin banned for one year over horse-whipping incident

Charlotte Dujardin: The double Olympic dressage champion has been suspended from competition for one year following a horse whipping controversy that saw her withdraw from the Paris games in July. Photograph: Bradley Collyer/PA

Double Olympic dressage champion Charlotte Dujardin has been suspended from all competition for one year following a horse whipping controversy that saw her withdraw from the Paris games.

The UK competitor was provisionally suspended by equestrian’s governing body, the International Federation for Equestrian Sports (FEI), on July 23 as it launched an investigation into a video from four years ago showing her making what she described as “an error of judgment” during a coaching session.

The video showed Dujardin repeatedly hitting a student’s horse with a whip from the ground. Her behaviour sparked widespread condemnation.

The complaint was made to the FEI by Dutch equine lawyer Stephan Wensing on behalf of an unnamed client.

READ MORE

Dujardin is now sidelined from all competition until July 2025, with the suspension backdated to July 23rd of this year. It is understood that she does not intend to appeal.

In a statement, the Switzerland-based FEI said: “The FEI has suspended British dressage athlete Charlotte Dujardin for one year and imposed a fine of CHF 10,000 (£8881), effectively concluding the disciplinary proceedings against her.

“Dujardin has been provisionally suspended since July 23rd 2024 for engaging in conduct contrary to the principles of horse welfare. The time served during her provisional suspension will be credited towards the one-year suspension.

“During her suspension, Dujardin is prohibited from participating in all activities related to competitions or events under the jurisdiction of the FEI or of a National Federation.

“British Equestrian and British Dressage have reciprocated the suspension, resulting in Dujardin’s ineligibility to compete in any national competition or training events during this period.”

Dujardin, who has won six Olympic medals including individual gold in 2012 and 2016, was ditched by sponsors and dropped as an ambassador by global horse welfare charity Brooke and the London International Horse Show.

UK Sport, meanwhile, suspended Dujardin’s eligibility to receive public funding.

The 39-year-old could have become the UK’s most decorated woman Olympian in Paris. A medal of any colour would have taken her clear of cyclist Laura Kenny, with whom she is currently tied.

Dujardin rose to prominence with individual and team golds at the London 2012 Olympics while riding Valegro. The duo retained the former title and won silver in the latter at Rio 2016.

“We stand united with the FEI in taking a zero-tolerance approach to any breaches of our equine welfare policies – and this case has proved that these disciplinary processes work, regulardless of the status of the individual concerned,” British Dressage chief executive Jason Brautigam said on Thursday.