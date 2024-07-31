Jessie Barr: ‘I understand what it feels like to compete at a high level’

What is the most challenging part about doing radio commentary?

The most challenging part of radio commentary, especially for someone new to it, is the need for flexibility and adaptability. The unpredictability of events means you have to be ready to adapt your commentary based on what happens.

How did you first become involved in this field, and what inspired you to pursue this career?

My interest in sports psychology stemmed from my athletic background. In my final year in college, I realised sports psychology was a career path that could combine my interest in sports and psychology.

How do you prepare for a broadcast?

I read interviews and articles to get a sense of how athletes are feeling and their expectations. This research helps me provide insightful commentary. Additionally, a bit of contingency planning is important because anything that can go wrong at a normal championship is magnified at the Olympics.

How do you keep your commentary engaging for listeners who cannot see the action?

Even though I might not be doing live play-by-play commentary, I use my background in sports psychology to keep things interesting. By providing insights into what happens behind the scenes, such as athletes’ preparation routines, how they handle nerves, and their daily activities in the Olympic Village, you can really give listeners a deeper understanding of what’s going on.

What is your favourite Olympic memory?

My favourite Olympic memory has to be walking into the opening ceremony at the London Olympics [Jessie ran in the 4x400 metres relay in 2012]. Being right behind Katie Taylor, who was holding the flag for Ireland, and hearing the roar of the crowd was an unforgettable moment. It truly hit me then what a significant event I was part of.

What are you most looking forward to?

I can’t wait to see the Olympics from a new perspective. The opportunity to witness incredible performances and to share those moments with listeners is something I’m really looking forward to.

Do you sometimes wish you were back out there on the track?

Absolutely. Watching the Olympics and seeing athletes compete, especially in events I used to participate in like the 400m hurdles, brings back a lot of memories. I miss the thrill of competition and the feeling of standing on the starting blocks, knowing I have a good race ahead. I had a lot of injuries, which ended my athletic career, but I often wonder what could have been. My memories of competing are cherished ones, and I do wish I could relive those sometimes.

Do you feel your time as a sportsperson gives you an insight into the mentality of high-performance athletes?

Definitely. Having been an athlete myself, I understand what it feels like to compete at a high level, including the pressures and challenges athletes face. You don’t have to be an ex-athlete to be a good sports psychologist, but it certainly offers valuable insights.

Jessie Barr is a sports psychologist for the Sport Ireland Institute and RTÉ radio co-commentator. Sport Ireland Institute is the official performance support delivery partner to the Olympic Federation of Ireland.