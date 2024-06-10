Andrew Coscoran through to 1500m final but Irish runners struggle elsewhere

You know what they say about making championship finals, and an utterly bold and astutely timed run by Andrew Coscoran earned him a place in the European 1,500 metres showdown, set for Wednesday night’s closing session inside the Stadio Olimpico.

Only it wasn’t to be for Thomas Barr in his quest to make another final of the 400m hurdles, finishing third in his semi-final in 49.61, just .04 off second spot, which would have earned him an automatic final berth.

Coscoran knew perfectly well nothing whatsoever can be left to chance in these 1,500m matters, the 27-year-old from Dublin hitting the front approach the bell to ensure he steered clear of any trouble, and it’s just as well he did – a tangle of runners just after that 400m to go taking down five of his rivals, a reminder too of the potential for carnage when qualifying is so tight.

Only the top six from the two semi-finals went through, Coscoran eventually holding on to claim fifth in 3:38.52, Jakob Ingebrigtsen from Norway displaying his trademark coolness to come through late to win in 3:37.65

“The opportunity presented itself, so I took it,” Coscoran said. “I had it in my head that if it was slower, it was nice to be in front. I was just trying to stay out of trouble and thankfully I did stay out of trouble. I must have made the move at the right time.”

Nick Griggs found himself part of an equally competitive race in the first heat, the 19-year-old from Tyrone having to settle for 14th place in 3:46.66, as less than .15 of a second separated the top six there, Britain’s Neil Gourley taking the win in 3:44.05.

“I’m just not good enough to compete with these guys yet, that’s an honest assessment of where I’m at,” Griggs said. “It’s kind of frustrating because I always want to be at that level, competing against the best guys in Europe. I felt good going into it, felt fit, just didn’t have the legs in the last lap. These lads were just too good for me on the day.”

Ingebrigtsen has already completed the first half of a potential third consecutive European 1,500m/5,000m double, winning the 5,000m with another masterclass of tactical running on Saturday, the 23-year-old easing away from the entire field from the bell lap to win that one in 13:20.11, and it’s hard to see him losing on Wednesday. But the race for the minor medals looks wide open.

"All things considered, to be going home with a gold medal from the mixed 4x400 is the stuff of dreams. I didn't think I'd be taking home medals at this time in my career."



Perspective from Thomas Barr after 400m hurdles disappointment. pic.twitter.com/YJKpS2faor — RTÉ Sport (@RTEsport) June 10, 2024

For Barr, who turns 32 next month, an improvement of his season best of 49.31 set when winning his heat on Saturday was always likely to be required to see him through from the three semi-finals, as he lined up in the first of them.

In the end, he was understandably a little fatigued from his gold medal-winning exploits in the mixed 4x400m relay, finishing just short of the Dutch runner Nick Smidt who nailed second in 49.57, the win going to Karston Warlholm from Norway, the world record holder, in 48.75.

At that point Barr was the fastest of the two non-automatic qualifiers, only for the two runners finishing third and fourth in the second semi-final to bump him out.

“I felt good in the warm-up, and kind of went out with the ambition to set up the race a little bit better,” Barr, still beaming with his trademark positivity. “I know traditionally the Dutch guy outside me is a fast starter, goes out hard, so I was like ‘go out hard, stick with him and stay relaxed, attack the top bend’ and then just finish with whatever I have coming home.

“But I just don’t think I set up the race well enough, didn’t put myself far enough into the race, lost touch a little bit on the top bend, my stride pattern hit a bit of stagnation for a second, then just didn’t have the same freshness coming home, didn’t set it up as well coming home. To be honest, it felt harder than yesterday, even though the time was a little bit slower, so maybe the body wasn’t as fresh as I would have liked. If the clock came up with a 48-something I would have believed it, because it felt every bit as hard as that.

“I am disappointed I missed that Olympic qualification, but I do have two more races lined up for the end of next week, to try and knock that out of the park. Even still, it’s been an amazing championships, a very exciting championships.”

Barr is also part of the men’s 4x400m relay squad in Rome, although it’s unlikely he’ll feature in those heats on Tuesday.

Ireland’s Louise Shanahan dejected after finishing sixth. Photograph: Morgan Treacy/Inpho

Earlier, Louise Shanahan found herself part of a highly competitive women’s 800m heat, won by Britain’s defending champion Keely Hodgkinson in 2:02.46, with Shanahan having to settle for sixth in her heat in 2:04.81 and will now look to focus on qualification for her second Olympic Games.

“I know the training is there, hopefully I’ll turn things around in the next few weeks,” Shanahan said of her quest to still chase Olympic qualification.

Phil Healy also missed out from progressing to the semi-final of the women’s 200m, by three places, finishing fifth in her heat in a time of 23.51, and she now turns her attention to the women’s 4x400m relay team who are set to take to the track tomorrow morning.

All Irish eyes in Rome tonight will turn to the final of the women’s 400m (8.50 Irish time), Rhasidat Adeleke the fastest of the eight final qualifiers from Sunday’s semi-finals; Adeleke is drawn in lane six, Natalia Kaczmarek of Poland in the lane outside her, exactly here the Dublin sprinter would want her to be.

Adeleke’s Irish record is 49.20 seconds set in Texas this time last year, the sort of sub-50 clocking the 21-year-old will be looking towards next if she is to strike another gold to add to that still glittering one struck in the mixed 4x400m relay on Friday night.

That Irish medal challenge will suitably be a sort of team effort, given Sharlene Mawdsley, also part of that gold medal winning relay quartet, booked her place in the final too, the 25-year-old from Tipperary finishing second in her semi-final behind the big Dutch threat Lieke Klaver.

Nicola Tuthill, the 20-year-old Bandon, also goes in the final of the women’s hammer.