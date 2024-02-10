Sarah Healy breaks Irish indoor 1,500m record in France

Another major breakthrough run by Sarah Healy has seen her smash the Irish indoor 1,500 metres record, the Dublin athlete clocking a brilliant 4:03.83 at the World Indoor Tour Gold meet in Lievin, France.

Finishing fifth on the night, Healy took over two seconds off the previous record held by Ciara Mageean since January 2020. The race was won by Freweyni Hailu of Ethiopia in 3:57.24.

Just three days prior to her 23rd birthday, Healy is now based in Wigan and is coached by Trevor Painter and Jenny Meadows. Her latest record comes just one week after she broke Mary Cullen’s national senior indoor record over 3,000m in Metz.

There she clocked 8:36.06 in her first indoor race of the season, improving the previous Irish record of 8:43.74 which had stood to Cullen since 2009. It also improved Healy’s previous indoor best of 8:53.67, and also the 8:46.14 she previously ran outdoors.

It’s the ideal start to Healy’s Olympic season, her Paris qualification already safely secured after she broke four minutes for the first time last summer, running 3:59.68 at the World Athletics Championships in Budapest.