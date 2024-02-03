Sarah Healy smashes Irish indoor 3,000m record in Metz

Another big breakthrough run by Sarah Healy has seen her smash the Irish indoor 3,000 metres by over seven seconds, the 22-year-old clocking a brilliant 8:36.06 at the World Indoor Tour meeting in Metz, France.

In her first indoor race of the season, Healy finished second behind the top Ethiopian Hirut Meshesha, who produced a world-leading time of 8:28.46, with Kenya’s Winnie Jemutai a further five seconds behind Healy in third, clocking 8:41.04.

The previous Irish record of 8:43.74 had stood to Mary Cullen since 2009, and Healy’s time improved her previous indoor best of 8:53.67, and also the 8:46.14 she previously ran outdoors.

For Healy, who turns 23 later this month, it’s the ideal start to her Olympic season, her Paris qualification already safely secured after she broke four minutes for the first time last summer, running 3:59.68, at the World Athletics Championships in Budapest.

It’s the fifth Irish senior indoor record to fall already this season, Rhasidat Adeleke breaking both her own indoor 60m and 200m marks in her first individual races of 2024.

Adeleke also runs her first 400m of the season later this evening in Albuquerque. Andrew Coscoran also improved the Irish indoor 5,000m mark in Boston last weekend, and Eric Favors has also improved his Irish indoor shot put record.