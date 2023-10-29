Kemal Husan smashes Dublin Marathon record as Ireland’s Stephen Scullion finishes third

After 26.2 miles of running through the city streets the Dublin Marathon once again came down to a tale of two triumphs, the outright winners, and the top Irish finishers, all duly celebrated.

Kemal Husan from Ethiopia was the first man home of a morning of sunshine and showers, his winning time of 2:06:52, smashing the Dublin course record of 2:08:06, set back in 2009, and by that same distance the fastest marathon ever run in this country.

The 20-year-old, running only his second ever marathon, also took the top prize of €12,000, before Stephen Scullion came through to cross the line on Merrion Square in third overall, best of the Irish in 2:11:51, cause of certainly equal celebration, the second fastest time of his life – and the fastest time by any Irish man in the 42 editions of the Dublin Marathon.

Scullion, now 34, fell the ground partly in relief, the Belfast runner by his own admission somewhat unpredictable when it comes to finishing the classic distance: clearly delighted with his effort too, it also puts him back on track to qualify for the Paris Olympic marathon next year, having also qualified for Tokyo.

“That’s a really good day’s work,” Scullion said, who worked his way through from 12th position at halfway, which he passed in 65:37. “I’m really happy to make the podium, I messaged Jim Aughney, the race director, five days ago, to say I’d definitely be there, because I know I’ve withdrawn so many times.

“But I definitely knew I could make the podium, it’s not arrogance, or being cocky, but when you’ve put in the work, and the going starts to get tough, you know you’re going to be okay.”

Second overall was Geofrey Kururo of Uganda in 2:10:45; rounding out the Irish podium places were Ryan Creech and Ryan Forsyth, Creech running only his second marathon, finishing in 2:14:08, before Forsyth, running his first marathon, finished in 2:14:43.

Amente Sorome Negash celebrates winning the women’s race. Photograph: Ben Brady/Inpho

The outright women’s winner was as convincing as the men, Sorome Negash from Ethiopia in complete control throughout, finishing in 2:26.22, ahead of Kenyan Joan Kipyatich, who took second in 2:27:04

Ann Marie McGlynn, after twice making the Irish podium before, only narrowly missing out on the title, was the best of the Irish woman, running 2:34.13.

“Third time lucky,” she said, the 43-year-old mother of two, a native of Tullamore and now living in Strabane, winning a first Irish marathon title in 2:34:13, having already won a string of national titles earlier in her career, beginning at under-14.

Since 2003 the event has doubled as the Irish marathon championship, creating arguably the more interesting races, and that once again proved through, even in the absence of defending Irish champions Martin Hoare (after the recent birth of his third child) and Courtney McGuire (injured).

In the wheelchair race, Ireland’s Patrick Monaghan made it seven wins, finishing in 1:41:04, using this event in part as preparation for next Sunday’s New York Marathon.