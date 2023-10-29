Photography

Dublin Marathon in pictures: Sunshine and showers as Kemal Husan breaks course record

Kemal Husan smashes Dublin Marathon record as Sorome Negash from Ethiopia wins the women’s race

Dublin Marathon: Kemal Husen wins the men's race. Photograph Nick Bradshaw

Sun Oct 29 2023 - 13:23

Irish National Champion Stephen Scullion after he finished third in the men's event of the 2023 Irish Life Dublin Marathon. Photograph: Sam Barnes/Sportsfile

The Dublin Marathon: The women's winners from left, second place Joan Kipyatich, first place Amente Sorome Negash, and third place Genet Abdurkadir. Photograph: Sam Barnes/Sportsfile

The Dublin Marathon: Amente Sorome Negash celebrates after winning the women's event. Photograph: Sam Barnes/Sportsfile

The Dublin Marathon: Stephen Scullion. Photograph: Ben Brady

The Dublin Marathon: Patrick Monahan from Kildare wins the wheelchair race. Photograph: Ben Brady/Inpho

The Dublin Marathon: Competitors at the start of the race. Photograph: Ben Brady/Inpho

Members of the Irish Defence Forces at the start of the Dublin Marathon. Photograph: Ben Brady/Inpho

Action from the start of the Dublin Marathon. Photograph: Nick Bradshaw

