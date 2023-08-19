World Athletics Championships: Ciara Mageean and Sarah Healy both cruise into semi-final

Even in the rising heat they ran as cool as they would have liked it, Ciara Mageean and Sarah Healy both cruising into the semi-finals of the women’s 1,500 metres in the opening session of the World Championships in Budapest.

Finishing with plenty in reserve, Mageean did all she needed to do in the last of the four heats, easing across the line in third – sealing one of the top-six automatic qualifying spots, finishing in 4:03.53, right on the heels of Hirut Meshesha of Ethiopia (4:03.47).

“I came here to get the job done and that’s the first round ticked off,” said Mageean. “I was up the front, got a few clips from behind. I was probably too clean to be up there and you find yourself in behind a couple of legs. You want to leave nothing to chance.

“I’ll go back, get the fuelling in, and get ready for the next round. It’s a different animal, racing championships, with race after race. Recovery is key.

“The past two years have really brought me into a new realm of athletics, in 1,500m running, being up there knowing I deserve to be there.

“I’ve always known I had the talent, but to be in the shape to be able to execute that, that really gives me confidence. So it’s the same plan for the semi-final, get up there and make sure I’m in the top six. It will be narrowed down, even stronger, but I’ve faced fields stronger than this in the Diamond League.”

With the fastest-loser route no longer operating in the distance running events, there was little room for error, and Healy made sure of her place in heat two, the 22-year-old delivering her best championship performance yet to also nail third in 4:03.00, the win there going to red-hot gold medal favourite Faith Kipyegon from Kenya, in 4:02.62.

“I’m really happy with my run and to get to go again,” said Healy. “I knew I was going to go out and try put myself in position, keep it and hold on to it. I knew I was capable today so it was coming out and executing it. I’ll try to recover as best I can, sleep well and be ready to run hard tomorrow.”

After thundering downpours of rain delayed the start of the morning session by one hour, things soon heated up inside the National Athletics Stadium, Sophie O’Sullivan producing a brilliant lifetime best in the third heat, finishing in 4:02.15, only to fall just short of making it an Irish trio in the semi-finals.

Marginally detached from the top six at the bell, O’Sullivan made a superb surge over the last 200m, putting herself in that top six in the homestretch sprint, only to drop back in the final duck and dive to the line. The win there went to Nelly Chepchirchir from Kenya in 4:00.89.

There will be some consolation though: in improving on her best of 4:07.18, the 21 year-old ran the automatic qualifier for next year’s Paris Olympics.

“I did all I could do, and I put myself in that spot, in that last 100m, where I could have been there,” O’Sullivan said. “But that’s the fastest I’ve ever run, the best shot I could have given myself, so I’ll just have to come back another time.

“I didn’t think it was that fast (a five-second best), all I was thinking about was spots. But when the time did come up, I was ‘okay, that’s all right. But I didn’t think I’d do any of the things I’ve done this season, and I’m really excited to see where I can go next.”

Those two 1,500m semi-finals take place Sunday (4.05pm Irish time), where like here, only the top-six in each will progress, positions again counting for everything. It’s similar for all middle-distance events longer than 800m (the 1500m, 3000m steeplechase, and 5000m), eliminating the perceived advantage or otherwise of knowing a finishing time, not position, might be enough to progress. Sifan Hassan also got her treble-quest under way, the Dutch woman winning the first heat.

They were living dangerously for a while, before the Irish mixed 4x400m relay ensured their safe passage through to their third successive global final, thanks in the main to a breathtaking anchor leg from Sharlene Mawdsley.

Lying in seventh as she took the baton from Chis O’Donnell, Mawdsley tore up the track on her leg, the Tipperary athlete running the second fastest split of the heat, a brilliant 50.14 seconds, nailing fourth spot – the second and last of the fastest-loser positions.

Jack Raftery opened with a 46.69, passing off Sophie Becker, and in the end the Irish time of 3:13.90 was just enough to get through. The heat was won by the USA in 3:10.41.

In the next heat, a second baton-exchange clearly cost Poland, one of the favourites to progress, as they ended up last; on appeal, however, they were reinstated, claiming obstruction, and will thus take their place in the now nine-team final, back inside the National Athletics Stadium (8.49 Irish time).

“We’ve done it before, we know what to do,” O’Donnell said. “We’ve beaten the odds every single time and if we didn’t make the final, we were going to be disappointed.”

Kate O’Connor got off to the proverbial flying start in the heptathlon, running a new lifetime best of 13.57 seconds in the 100m hurdles, good enough for third place in heat three – that race won by Noor Vidts from Belgium in 13.33.

Later in the opening session, O’Connor followed that with another excellent show in the high jump, clearing 1.80 metres, just shy of her best of 1.81m, before just falling short of 1.83m, at her third attempt. With 2018 points, she’s sitting in eighth place after those two rounds, behind the leader Annie Hall from the USA (2145 points).

In the shot put qualifying, Eric Favors found himself some distance short, finishing 13th in the Group A field of 19 throws, with a best of 19.65m. Topping that group was Darlan Romani of Brazil, his mark of 22.37m the best across the two qualifying groups.

Earlier, in the similarly rain-delayed 20km walk, David Kenny found it hard going from that start, drifting to the very back and eventually dropping out just after the 15km mark. The gold medal there went to Diego Garcia Carrera from Spain, in 1:25.12.

EVENING SCHEDULE (Irish times)

18:02 – Men’s 1500m – Heats Andrew Coscoran, Nick Griggs, Luke McCann)

18:05 – Women’s heptathlon – Shot put (Kate O’Connor)

18:10 – Men’s discus throw – Qualification A

18:35 – Men’s triple jump – Qualification

18:43 – Men’s 100m – Heats

19:30 – Women’s heptathlon – 200m

19:35 – Men’s shot put – Final

19:40 – Men’s discus throw – Qualification B

19:55 – Women’s 10,000m – Final

20:49 – Mixed 4x400m relay – Final (Ireland)