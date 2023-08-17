Taking on the world: The 24 Irish athletes competing at the World Championships in Budapest

Rhasidat Adeleke: has a realistic chance of a podium finish in the 400m at the World Championships in Budapest. Photograph: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Rhasidat Adeleke (400m and 4x400m relay)

Age: 20. Club: Tallaght. Coach: Edrick Floreal. Season’s Best (SB): 49.20 NR. Personal Best (PB): 49.20 NR

Ranked third fastest of the final entries and despite her relative global inexperience can truly aspire towards the medal podium.

Sharlene Mawdsley (400m, Mixed 4x400m relay and 4x400m relay)

Age: 25. Club: Newport. Coach: Gary Ryan. SB: 51.34. PB: 51.34

Running into excellent form, may need to improve again on her lifetime best for a potential semi-final.

Louise Shanahan (800m)

Age: 26. Club: Leevale. Coach: Phil O’Dell. SB: 1.59.53. PB: 1.59.42

Building again on Tokyo Olympic experience, plus the final at last year’s European Championships, though qualification will be cut-throat.

Ciara Mageean (1,500m)

Age: 31. Club: City of Lisburn. Coach: Helen Clitheroe. SB: 3.58.28. PB: 3.56.63 NR

By her own admission in the best shape of her life, and the chance of a lifetime too to make the medal podium. It will be close.

Sarah Healy of UCD AC, Dublin, right, on her way to winning the women's 1500m ahead of Sophie O'Sullivan of Ballymore Cobh AC, Cork, who finished second at the National Championships at Morton Stadium. Photograph: Sam Barnes/Sportsfile

Sophie O’Sullivan (1,500m)

Age: 21. Club: Ballymore Cobh AC. Coach: Mauricia Powell. SB: 4.07.18. PB: 4.07.18

Earned her ticket for this big experience, a first step on to the global senior stage, 30 years after her mother Sonia won the silver medal.

Sarah Healy (1,500m)

Age: 22. Club: UCD. Coach: Trevor Painter. SB: 4.01.75 NU23R. PB: 4.01.75 NU23R

Experienced this level last year, will be highly motivated to get out of her heat, but will need to stay focused.

Sarah Lavin (100m hurdles)

Age: 29. Club: Emerald AC. Coach: Noelle Morrissey. SB: 12.67. PB: 12.67

Having the season of her life, just .02 off Derval O’Rourke’s Irish record set in 2010, though may need to break that here to make the final.

Kate O’Connor (Heptathlon)

Age: 22. Club: Dundalk St Gerald’s AC. Coach: Michael O’Connor. SB: 6,125 pts. PB: 6,297 pts NR

Qualified late through the quota system, won’t fear this level of competition and can challenge her own Irish record.

Sharlene Mawdsley of Newport AC, Tipperary, left, is congratulated by Sophie Becker of Raheny Shamrocks AC, Dublin, after winning the women's 400m at the National Championships at Morton Stadium. Photograph: Sam Barnes/Sportsfile

Sophie Becker (Mixed 4x400m relay and 4x400m relay)

Age: 26. Club: Raheny Shamrocks AC. Coaches: Jeremy Lyons and Gerard O’Donnell. SB: 52.92. PB: 51.83

With the experience of the Olympics and last year’s World Championship final, well versed in what it takes to get back there.

Róisín Harrison (Mixed 4x400m relay and 4x400m relay)

Age: 26. Club: Emerald AC. Coach: Eoghan McNamara. SB: 52.53. PB: 52.53

A regular now with the Irish quartet, at World Indoor and European Outdoor last summer, nailed third in last month’s National Championships.

Niamh Murray (Women’s 4x400m relay)

Age: 17. Club: Bray Runners. Coaches: Áine Murray and Joe Ryan. SB: 54.75. PB: 54.75

A late call up for the injured Cliodhna Manning, ran her lifetime best to make the semi-final at the European Under-20s this month.

Kelly McGrory (Women’s 4x400m relay)

Age: 26. Club: Tir Chonaill AC. Coaches: Drew and Hayley Harrison. SB: 54.21. PB: 54.21

A five-time national champion in the 400m hurdles, will relish a Budapest experience in the absence through injury of her partner Thomas Barr.

Ireland’s Sophie Becker passes the baton to Christopher O’Donnell during the mixed 4x400m relay. Photograph: Morgan Treacy/Inpho

Christopher O’Donnell (400m and Mixed 4x400m relay)

Age: 25. Club: North Sligo AC. Coach: Benke Blomqvist. SB: 45.73. PB: 45.26

Called up late for the 400m flat too and sure to grab his chance, making the semi-final last year, his persona best under likely threat.

John Fitzsimons (800m)

Age: 25. Club: Kildare. Coach: Joe Ryan. SB: 1.45.77. PB: 1.45.66

Won a second national title last month in style and enjoying his most consistent season to date, will need to run super-smart to progress.

Mark English (800m)

Age: 30. Club: Finn Valley. Coach: Feidhlim Kelly. SB: 1.46.53. PB: 1.44.71 NR

Injury means he hasn’t yet hit the vintage form of last season, when he returned to the European medal podium, and difficult to see it returning here.

Andrew Coscoran (1,500m)

Age: 27. Club: Star of the Sea AC. Coach: Feidhlim Kelly. SB: 3.30.42 NR. PB: 3.30.42 NR

Ray Flynn’s 1,500m record had stood since 1982, and Coscoran has already run inside it four times now, a real final prospect if he can keep his head in the game.

Luke McCann (1,500m)

Age: 25. Club: UCD AC. Coaches: Thomas Dreibigacker and Clark McCann. SB: 3.34.76. PB: 3.34.76

Injury stalled his fine progress made indoors this season, his limited racing experience this summer not ideal for the biggest championship stage.

Nick Griggs: European U20 1500m silver medalist will relish this experience of mixing it with the best in the world. Photograph: Ben McShane/Sportsfile

Nick Griggs (1,500m)

Age: 18. Club: Candour Track Club. Coach: Mark Kirk. SB: 3.36.09 NU20R. PB: 3.36.09 NU20R

By his own admission was disappointed only to win silver at the European Under-20s over 3,000m, will unquestionably relish this first experience against the very best in the business.

Brian Fay (5,000m)

Age: 24. Club: Raheny Shamrocks. Coach: Feidhlim Kelly. SB: 13.01.40 NR. PB: 13.01.40 NR

Broke one of the hardest Irish records after running 13:01.40 in June, a runner known to give his absolute best always in with a final shot.

David Kenny (20km race walk)

Age: 24. Club: Farranfore Maine Valley AC. Coach: Robert Heffernan. SB: 1.24.31. PB: 1.19.44

Still building on his Tokyo experience and Oregon last year, will want to get close to the top-20 this time, has the talent for it.

Brendan Boyce (35km race walk)

Age: 36. Club: Finn Valley. Coach: Robert Heffernan. SB: N/A. PB: 2.32.49

Still pressing those boundaries to reach new limits, the shorter 35km still taking some adjustment, though rarely underperforms on the big stage.

Eric Favors of Raheny Shamrock A.C. Photograph: Bryan Keane/Inpho

Eric Favors (Shot Put)

Age: 25. Club: Raheny Shamrocks. Coach: Dane Miller. SB: 20.66m NR. PB: 20.66m NR

Improved his national record again this season, plus the national championship record, still needs to find some ground to make the final.

Jack Raftery (Mixed 4x400m relay)

Age: 22. Club: Donore Harriers. Coaches: Jeremy Lyons and Ger O’Donnell. SB: 45.89. PB: 45.89

Made the final at the European Under-23 Championships last month, loves the close competition the mixed relay presents.

Callum Baird (Mixed 4x400m relay)

Age: 20. Club: Ballymena and Antrim AC. Coach: Ian Neely. SB: 46.88. PB: 46.88

Ran his personal best in nailing second at the National Championships, moving up from 200m has further underlined his potential.