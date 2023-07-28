Rhasidat Adeleke to miss National Championships on medical advice

Rhasidat Adeleke has been forced to withdraw from the National Track and Field Championships on medical advice. Photograph: Sebastien Nogier/EPA

Rhasidat Adeleke has been forced to withdraw from the National Track and Field Championships this weekend based on medical advice.

Adeleke, who was due to compete in the heats of the 200m on Saturday afternoon, expressed her disappointed not to be taking her place at this year’s championships.

She returned home this week after making her Diamond League debut over 400m in Monaco last Friday, and will now return to her training base in Austin, Texas ahead of next month’s World Athletics Championships in Budapest.

The Tallaght athlete’s withdrawal will make tomorrow’s 200m a wide-open contest with Lauren Roy (City of Lisburn AC) now ranked as the likely favourite based on her season’s best of 23.54.